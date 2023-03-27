Spring a good time to make sure you are covered for storm damage

Northern Michigan has had its fair share of severe weather and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Service wants to remind residents to make sure they have the coverage they need.
Weather emergencies can happen at any time, but they are especially common when the seasons change. Rapid temperature swings are often part of spring and summer weather and this can bring ever-changing weather conditions that can significantly increase the potential for damaging severe weather. For that reason, the DIFS recommends following a few steps to ensure Michiganders are properly protected.
The first step is to verify you have the appropriate insurance coverage with your insurance agent or company and discuss any coverage needs. Though many types of storm damage are covered by homeowners and renters insurance, flood damage is typically not covered unless you have purchased federal flood insurance.
Likewise, water and sewer back-ups also are not automatically covered under a homeowners or renters policy, so anyone with concerns should discuss their coverage options with an insurance agent or insurance company before flooding or damage occurs.
Next, everyone should create a detailed list of personal possessions with photographs of each room on the property, and a thorough list of other valuables not seen in the photographs. These materials should be stored in a safe place, such as a safe deposit box, with a relative, or digitally online.
Although cell phones can accomplish this, the DIFS also recommends making a list of important phone numbers including family members, emergency responders, insurance agents and insurance companies.
It also is important to store copies of all insurance policy declaration pages and insurance cards in a safe place, such as a safe deposit box or online securely in a digital format, such as in the cloud in case the originals are destroyed or lost. Everyone also should make sure they have a plan.
This includes but is not limited to a dedicated emergency fund for paying insurance policy deductibles. This will help to avoid severe financial strain in the aftermath of a disaster, according to the DIFS.
“It is important that Michiganders prepare for the potential damage that severe weather can bring as we head into the spring weather season,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “With home values, car prices and building material costs remaining higher than normal, DIFS recommends that you read through your insurance policies to ensure you are adequately covered and discuss your insurance needs with your insurance agent or company.”
If you have your property damaged during a storm, DIFS recommends contacting your insurance company’s claims hotline and/or your insurance agent to report the claim. When you do, make sure to have policy numbers ready and other relevant information. You can take steps to protect the property and prevent further loss but do not make permanent repairs until the insurance company has inspected the damage.
Also keep receipts for any purchases of supplies that are needed to protect the property, according to the DIFS.
It also will be important to document the loss. That means taking pictures or videos of the damaged items and the DIFS said to not get rid of these items until instructed to do so by the insurance company.
If there is water damage, the DIFS said to tell the insurance company and you are looking to determine what coverage is available.
Water damage is not necessarily the same as flood damage, so consumers should not simply state that the damage is due to a “flood.” There may be additional causes for water damage, such as a sewer backup or failing sump pump, that may be covered under the policy, according to the DIFS.
Finally, the DIFS said if you find yourself in a situation where you are dealing with storm damage, make sure you protect yourself from fraud.
After a storm, adjusters, contractors and other solicitors may offer to inspect or repair the damage. Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals may cause damage to drive up the repair cost and your insurance company will not cover the additional cost.
Always verify the credentials and licensure of these individuals and be present in the home when damage is inspected or repaired. Remember insurance companies pay the adjusters they employ and they should not ask you for any payment for their services.
To report a scam or price gouging, contact Michigan’s Attorney General at 877-765-8388.
