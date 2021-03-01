This time of year, people usually are talking about their plans to travel out of Michigan’s late winter weather for sunnier climes and the warmth of southern states.
While spring break is quickly approaching for many school districts, a recent survey has found that not as many Michiganders are willing to travel this year. Recently, AAA released the results of a travel survey conducted in January that revealed 62% of Michigan residents are uncomfortable traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main concerns include fears of getting sick (59%), new strains of the virus (51%) and the number of COVID-19 cases (49%).
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said the district has been and will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and currently there is nothing in place regarding domestic travel, including quarantining if they travel out of state. He also said the risk is always out there, including within Michigan, but the assumption is if Manton families travel, they will take the necessary precautions.
“When the kids come back (from spring break), it will be business as usual. If something flares up, we will deal with it as it arises as we have with everything else,‘ he said.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said her district will continue to require families to self-screen their children before coming to school. She also said the district depends on its parents to reinforce preventative measures like self-screening, hand washing and mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With Michigan numbers related to the pandemic declining and stabilizing, Brown said there is some concern about spring break travel potentially increasing exposure and spread of the virus. The hope is that families who have spring break plans will continue to practice safety measures to reduce risk.
“It is important for the social and emotional well-being of our children and families to have a break from school, screens and routines and to plan activities during spring break that are fun and create lasting memories,‘ she said. “We have confidence that our families will plan with safety measures in mind and we can resume schooling after spring break with minimal disruption.‘
There is no doubt the travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and AAA reported that two-thirds of Michiganders canceled or rescheduled travel plans in 2020. Currently, almost half, about 45%, of Michigan residents are comfortable staying in a hotel or resort, while only 27% feel comfortable taking a commercial flight, according to AAA. A vast majority, about 80%, feel most comfortable traveling in their vehicles.
While there is still apprehension about traveling, there is growing confidence in Michiganders, according to the survey.
With more known about the virus and how it spreads, confidence is growing as one in five Michigan residents say they are more comfortable traveling now than when the pandemic began, AAA reported. That is about 12 percentage points more than when a survey was conducted in October, according to AAA.
That boost in confidence is attributed to the implementation of mask use and cleaning policies, more knowledge about how the virus spreads, quarantine fatigue/wanting to get out of the house or having received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The AAA survey also showed that more than half of Michigan residents plan to take at least one vacation of three days or more. More than one-third of respondents also plan to take multiple trips. However, the survey also showed that about two in five residents will feel more comfortable traveling after receiving both doses of the vaccine and nearly half reported they would be more comfortable once cases begin to decrease.
Other highlights included 77% of respondents saying they will wear a mask in public while traveling, 35% are more likely to visit a destination with a mask mandate and 35% are more likely to purchase travel insurance than before the pandemic.
The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Michigan from Jan. 15 to Jan. 24. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Michigan.
