CADILLAC — Maggie's Tavern and Trevor Jones are about the same age and Jones says he'd never seen anything quite like this quiet Tuesday.
Jones's mom started the bar and restaurant in 1983; Jones is 36.
"This is the first time anything like this has happened ... there's no protocol for it," Jones told the Cadillac News on Tuesday afternoon.
While St. Patrick's Day isn't exactly their biggest day of the year, Jones says they can usually expect to sell 60-70 lunches during a St. Patty's Day that falls mid-week.
This St. Patrick's Day? "We've had a couple."
Maggie's Tavern (523 North Mitchell Street), like all bars and restaurants in Michigan, can't have dine-in customers through the end of the month, thanks to an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The order is meant to achieve social distancing, which should slow the spread of the global pandemic, COVID-19.
To get by, Maggie's Tavern is one of several restaurants in the Cadillac area offering carryout meals. There's a sign in the restaurant window letting people know they can call-in orders. Jones has posted on Facebook.
But business was slow.
Jones had his staff doing spring cleaning instead.
He said he's not really worried about the business because it's out of his hands.
But he is worried about his staff.
"That's why I have so many staff here today. I'm trying to try to maintain their income, too, as much as I can," Jones said. "With the lack of to-go (orders) it's gonna be hard."
Kayla Creighton, 29, has worked at Maggie's Tavern for three years.
She said she applied on Monday for support from the U.S. Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which Jones told her about.
Jones said he is considering letting things cool down, halting to-go orders, and trying again next week.
"It's still costing me money on a day-to-day basis to have the lights on, have the fryer and the grill go on," Jones said. "I'm just trying to keep it minimalistic at this point."
In Lake City, things were much more dire at Hammer's Pub and Grub (118 South Main Street), the former Food Factory restaurant that was purchased by Lynn and Luke Hammer in November.
They'd had a couple of to-go orders on Tuesday and were watching their revenue nervously and worried they would have to close permanently.
If the ban on gathering in restaurants continues past the end of the month, "We're gonna lose the house. We're gonna lose this. We're gonna lose everything," Luke Hammer said.
Maggie's Tavern, Cadillac: 231-775-1810
Hammer's Pub and Grub, Lake City: 231-295-1215
