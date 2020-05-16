CADILLAC — Nearly everywhere you look, the vibrant colors and pungent aromas of springtime titillate the senses in the Cadillac area.
Nature doesn't play favorites when it comes to which floral species are allowed to thrive right now: there seem to be just as many wild dandelions as there are planted perennials.
A glance upward toward the tips of tree branches also will reveal leaf buds that look ready to sprout at a moment's notice.
At a time when so many aspects of life are restricted, a walk outside is one of the few respites from daily life that people can still enjoy safely.
If you're out and about, feel free to send your pictures of Northern Michigan's beautiful flora and fauna to news@cadillacnews.com. Write "community photos" in the subject line, write a brief caption describing what is in the photograph, and we'll make sure the picture is printed in a future edition of the Cadillac News.
