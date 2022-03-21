CADILLAC — It’s starting to warm up outside, and while the icy roads are melting, potholes are starting to make themselves known. If drivers aren’t careful, potholes can cause some pricey damage.
There’s already been a few cases of cracked rims rolling through locally owned Merrill’s Auto Service and Tire Center. Manager Lance Soltysiak estimates that they get at least one cracked rim or blown out tire each week. The two issues often go hand in hand, because when a blown tire is removed, Soltysiak said they’re likely going to find a cracked rim underneath.
When spring arrives, Merrill’s owner Chad Boolman said pothole damage is an almost unavoidable occurrence.
“Every season,” he said. “I’ve been in this business 28 years now, and it’s been the same consistency for 28 years.”
Driving through a pothole can throw off a vehicle’s alignment, in addition to causing broken coil springs, broken leaf springs, cracked rims and blown tires. In Boolman’s experience, main roads like M-115 usually aren’t an issue; it’s the side streets that people need to be more cautious of.
When a vehicle comes in with damage to the rim or tire, Boolman said it takes three to four days on average for a repair, if parts need to be ordered. Tires are typically stocked in-store and can be replaced quickly. Between both rims and tires, he said the repair cost for drivers could be several hundred dollars.
Although Breidenstein Oil and Auto Service hasn’t seen a case of pothole damage yet this season, they’re certainly expected going forward.
“This is the time of year to be thinking about it,” said owner John Swanberg. “Especially when the frost starts coming out of the ground.”
To avoid any damage due to potholes, Swanberg said he recommends that drivers keep their eyes on the road and try to slow down if they see a pothole ahead. They should also keep their distance from vehicles in front of them.
“A lot of time you see people, they’ll be following somebody too close,” he said. “But the guy in front of them might move a little bit, and all of a sudden, there’s that hole.”
Boolman said drivers should also be wary of puddles in the road, as there could be a pothole hiding underneath. Like Swanberg, he also recommends taking it slow on the road and trying to either straddle the pothole or safely move around it.
When seasonal issues become more frequent, Boolman will post some information on how to avoid or deal with certain damages on the Merrill’s Facebook page. He said there will be information on potholes posted within the next few days.
More information on Breidenstein can be found on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.