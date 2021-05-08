LAKE CITY — Spring is in the air Third Day Farm near Lake City.
As one can imagine, spring is a busy time on a farm. There is the planting and the planning for what needs to get ready. Since they do things in stages at the farm, planning is critical. For example, Third Day Farm partners Anne Gothard and Shirley Salmon said they already are selling the fruits of the third planting of salad greens.
Then there are the babies. Calves, lambs, and even barn kittens are some of the new residents at the farm. Spring is a time for rebirth and renewal after the long winter.
Anne's husband, Bob, also is an integral part of the farm operation, which has been in Anne's family since the late 1800s. On this recent, overcast and wet spring day, Bob was too busy to chat, but when he has the time, he will brag to anyone who listens that all of the produce, when ripe, can safely be eaten off the vine or from the ground without washing. You, however, still might want to give a rinse to remove dirt and/or bugs.
The idea behind the 40-acre farm is simple. Anne's parents, Richard and Lena Raden, used the farm as a homestead where Anne and her seven siblings were raised. The Radens utilized their land, cultivating produce and raising livestock. While they were not considered rich, they never were left wanting when it came to food. They were able to share that with friends, neighbors, and people in need.
That practice, as well as a strong foundation in Christianity, remains in Third Day Farms today.
Although Third Day Farm follows the tenants of Community Supported Agriculture and supports multiple shareholders, it also has more than enough to sell to others. Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, is a growing social and agricultural movement that encourages small farm preservation and profitability by directly linking local growers with local community members.
The produce includes various types of heirloom tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers (both hot and bell), cabbage, eggplant. It includes greens such as kale, chard, collards, salad and more. They also grow beans, carrots, beets, radishes, squash, broccoli, celery, potatoes and, when in season, raspberries, strawberries, asparagus, blueberries, elderberry and apples, peaches and pears.
Third Day Farm also has its honey, eggs, homemade goat's milk soaps and all-natural and non-GMO meats, including chicken and beef.
The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for the farmers market. The farm is closed every Sunday.
The Lake City farm can be found at 3234 S. LaChance Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.