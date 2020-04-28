CADILLAC — Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse — Here come the ticks.
As the weather starts to become more spring-like and we are able to get outside to enjoy it, District Health Department No. 10 wants to remind people to be mindful of ticks and to take precautions to prevent tick bites. Ticks are beginning to awaken from dormancy, increasing the risk of human-tick interactions, according to DHD No. 10.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, sometimes referred to as deer ticks, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans, often in the shape of a bullseye.
If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings, like the rash, and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with validated methods. Most cases of Lyme Disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics.
Exposure to ticks is highest in the woods and in the edge area between lawns and woods; however, ticks can also be carried by animals onto lawns and gardens and into houses by pets. It is possible for someone to contract Lyme disease through a blood transfusion; however, there is no evidence that Lyme disease is transmitted from person-to-person through touching, kissing, or having intercourse with a person with Lyme disease. There are also no reports of Lyme disease transmission through breast milk.
Proper precautions include using repellant that contains 20% or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection that lasts several hours. People should also wear clothing that has been treated with permethrin.
After returning from the outdoors, you should look for ticks on your body and put your clothes in the dryer on high heat for an hour to kill any remaining ticks. Finally, take a shower as soon as you can after coming back indoors.
Questions regarding ticks and other vectors should be directed to DHD No.10’s Environmental Health Division at 888-217-3904.
