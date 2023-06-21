CADILLAC — The summer solstice is here, meaning the season has officially shifted from spring to summer.
The summer forecast looks promising for those who like it hot. Meteorologist Matt Gillen, with the Gaylord National Weather Service (NWS), said we will have to contend with warmer than normal temperatures this season.
Gillen said the warming trend has already begun, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s this week. Compared to the average temperature for this time of the year, he said we are 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Based on the Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal temperature outlook for July, August and September, Gillen said they are predicting an above normal chance for warmer than normal temperatures. However, he said there could be some cool days throughout the season, too.
“Somewhere in that 70 to 83 (degree) range is what would be considered normal for our mid-summer temperatures,” he said. “So as a whole, they’re favoring temperatures warmer than that, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be some cooler days mixed in.”
Gillen said this is based on long-term weather patterns and trends seen across the county. As for why we’re going to have above normal temperatures, Gillen said there’s nothing he can really point to.
While temperatures are predicted to be above average, precipitation is expected to be slightly below average. Between the months of July, August and September, Gillen said our region typically sees between five to eight inches of rain.
Gillen said given how storms develop and move, he wouldn’t put a lot of stock into the precipitation outlook.
“That can vary so widely over a short distance just given how thunderstorms kind of develop and move across the region,” he said. “Some areas can get a nice downpour and other areas can be completely missed.”
While precipitation is scattered throughout the season, Gillen said temperature has its ups and downs. He said the peak temperatures for the summer will be in late July to early August. Between noon and 4 p.m. are the hottest times of the day because that’s when the sun’s intensity is at its highest, he said.
Sunscreen and frequent hydration breaks will be important when playing or working. Gillen also said wearing lighter-colored clothes helps when being out in the sun.
“Lighter colors reflect sunlight better than darker colors,” he said. “Darker colors typically absorb that sunlight and heat associated with that.”
Gillen said the heat and dry weather have Wexford and Missaukee counties in a moderate drought, or level two, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. He said this means most areas across northern Michigan are below normal in precipitation.
While it’s hard to say if things will get better or worse, Gillen said it’s something they’ll have to monitor.
“We’ll have to watch trends over the next month or so, and hopefully we can get some more rain in here at some point,” he said. “I don’t think it’s out of the question for it to get worse, but I wouldn’t say it’s likely at this point.”
Dry conditions mean wildfire concerns could go up. Gillen said the odds of substantial wildfires are lower than a month ago, but things could change if there’s an extended dry pattern.
With the current conditions, DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers said cooking and campfires are still OK. Large, outdoor bonfires are not being allowed at this time.
When setting up a fire, Rogers said people should only use paper and twigs to get things started. Using any type of accelerant should be avoided.
Rogers said you should set up your fire inside a metal fire ring to contain and prevent it from spreading. Other materials like bricks or stones aren’t recommended for a ring because fire can still get in between the cracks or spaces between the stones.
“With a metal ring that’s 12 to 18 inches high, it’s very hard for any sparks to go out from the side or fire to get through that,” he said. “It’s contained within that area.”
Before starting a fire, Rogers said all brush and leaves should be pulled back from the ring to prevent anything from catching fire. He said a single spark or ember could start a wildfire.
You should also have a source of water nearby to put out the fire if necessary. Rogers said this could be in the form of a bucket of water or a hose. He also said you should have tools on hand like a rake or shovel to help put the fire out.
When putting your fire out, Rogers said it needs to be saturated with water to ensure there are no hidden embers that can get out and start a wildfire. He said even a small breeze can pick up an ember and send it flying to another area where a fire could break out.
“You should be able to take the back of your hand and put it over the top of the fire pit and not feel any heat,” he said.
Rogers said the DNR is asking people to have their campfires after 6 p.m. because there’s less wind and the humidity starts to come down in the evening. When there are high winds, he said no one should be burning.
The first day of summer also means the Fourth of July is right around the corner. When people begin setting fireworks off, Rogers said you need to keep them away from wooded areas and grass fields.
“We’ve had a couple of big (wildfires) so far this year already, so with the wildfire danger we ask people to be extremely careful,” he said. “It’s getting drier than we’ve seen in a long time, so we’re just asking people to be very very cautious at this time.”
One weather phase that shouldn’t affect our area this year is El Niño. Gillen said El Niño is considered a warm phase in the tropical Pacific Ocean, meaning the sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal.
For northern Michigan, El Niño won’t be impacting us much during the summer months. Gillen said places in the southern hemisphere like Central and South America will feel most of the impact.
In America, he said the western place of the county may see warmer than normal temperatures, while the southern part like Texas and near the Gulf of Mexico would see wetter conditions.
