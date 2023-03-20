Daylight Saving Time has started, the first weekend of the NCAA Men’s Tournament is over and St. Patrick’s Day just happened.
While all of those things are signs of spring’s approach, today is the day when we officially can say the season is here. Today is the day that marks the vernal equinox. In layman’s terms, today is the first day of spring.
Although many would say it doesn’t feel like spring, and they would be right, some things are pointing to the seasonal change.
For example, the many critters of Northern Michigan are becoming more active. These critters include bears, turkeys, raccoons, skunks and pests such as insects. Soon, precautions will be needed to ensure the safety of both humans and beasts.
Michigan is home to an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 bears. Although about 90% of them live in the Upper Peninsula, Wexford County has an established bear population. The DNR reports that black bears are generally fearful of humans and will usually leave if they become aware that people are present. Bear attacks on humans are highly unusual. In most cases, they occur because a sow is protecting her cubs.
If a person insists on feeding birds, it is suggested by the DNR that homeowners only put out enough feed for the birds to eat during the day and then take down the feeders each night.
As for other critters, such as raccoons or skunks, it is suggested homeowners check any skirting around a porch or deck. It may need to be replaced or some sort of fencing installed to keep these animals out from under a deck, porch, shed or mobile home.
As the spring warm-up takes hold, it will make it easier for many animals to become more active. And for the region’s population of black bears, this time of year means waking up after hibernation. While many haven’t woken up yet, when they do, they will be hungry and looking for something to eat.
When it comes to the spring outlook for weather, the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released its prediction.
NOAA’s U.S. Spring Outlook highlights temperature, precipitation, drought and flood predictions for April through June to help the nation prepare for potential weather and climate threats to lives and livelihoods.
“Climate change is driving both wet and dry extremes, as illustrated by NOAA’s observations and data that inform this seasonal outlook,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said.
On March 9, NOAA forecasters declared La Nina over. The El Nino-Southern Oscillation is a climate pattern, based on changes in rainfall and sea surface temperatures across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, that influences temperature and precipitation around the world. La Nina occurs when ocean temperatures are cooler than normal and rainfall is reduced in the eastern to central Pacific Ocean.
Moderate to exceptional drought coverage across the U.S. is at its lowest since August 2020 and is likely to continue improving or end entirely, across much of California and the Great Basin. The spring wet season is expected to improve drought conditions across parts of the northern and central Plains. Current drought conditions in Florida are expected to improve or go away during the next three months.
Areas of extreme to exceptional drought across parts of the southern High Plains are likely to persist through the spring season, with drought also expected to develop into parts of New Mexico. Across parts of the Northwest U.S. and northern Rockies, drought conditions are also expected to continue. Drought may develop in parts of Washington state.
Above-average temperatures are favored for much of the southern and eastern half of the U.S. For April through June, the greatest chance for above-average temperatures exists from the southern High Plains eastward to Florida, and northward along the East Coast. Above-average temperatures are also likely for Hawaii and northern parts of Alaska. Below-average temperatures are predicted for the central Great Basin and the northern Plains.
NOAA forecasters predict above-average precipitation this spring across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Below-average precipitation is most likely for the Southwest and parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Keith Berger said when looking at these predictions that say “warmer than normal” or “colder than normal” they have to remember normal is just the mean of extremes when talking about Northern Michigan. A better word to use is average instead of “normal.”
He said people should also look at these predictions as a pie chart with one-third being a chance for above normal, one-third for below normal and the final third for equal chances for either.
When looking at Michigan and Northern Michigan in particular, the spring outlook shows the chance for above normal for both temperatures and precipitation. He also cautioned that people should think that is going to mean warm. He used data collected at the weather service office to show what he was talking about.
He said when you look at the average temperature year to date it is 26 degrees. The normal average temperature is 20.6 degrees, so Berger said that means, year to date, it was 6 degrees warmer. Statistically, that is significant.
He also said the average high temperature, year to date, is around 31.6 degrees while the normal average is 28.2 degrees. The average low-temperature year to date is 20.5 degrees while the normal average is 12.7 degrees. Again that is statistically significant.
While that is statistically significant it is still cold and while the temperatures will be warmer for the spring, it will likely be similar in terms of how much warmer it could be.
While it also seems as if things have been drier due to the lack of sustained snowfall, he said in most parts of the state and Northern Michigan there have been average amounts. The difference is most winters there is snowfall and cold temperatures that help to solidify the snowpack, but this year Berger said Mother Nature didn’t help out or more truthfully the Jet Stream didn’t bring as many Arctic air masses.
Besides the spring thaw, the season also is a time when fire danger is a concern.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state when wildfires do occur there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger, especially this time of year.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the DNR. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
Huron-Manistee National Forest Fire Communication Specialist Debra-Ann Brabazon said the hope is there can be a few more weeks of snow cover even though it is officially spring now.
While it isn’t necessarily fire season yet, this is the perfect time for people to start thinking about it as they are preparing to get out and start doing yard work and repairs after the winter.
“While every year is different, one thing is constant, we will have fire weather,” she said. “From the time snow melts to the time it flies, that is fire season. We really have two seasons, winter and sprummerall (spring, summer and fall).”
She said if people are planning on burning they need to make sure fire permits are being issued for the day. As of Sunday, burn permits with no restrictions were being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
