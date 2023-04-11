CADILLAC — While many were likely enjoying the warm, spring afternoon with bellies full from an Easter feast Sunday, the Shankland family had other ideas.
For generations, the Shankland family has braved frigid waters to claim to be the first to water ski on Lake Cadillac. It is an annual rite of spring in these parts.
On April 9, that tradition was achieved once again when Lillian, 14, Noah, 12, and Benn, 8, and their father Andrew celebrated spring with the four generations cruising Lake Cadillac. The Shanklands also were joined by family friend Abe Robinson. Abe didn’t ski but wanted to be there with his friend Noah and the rest of the Shankland clan when they accomplished their tradition.
Last year, the Shanklands braved the cold water on April 12, 2022, to make a stake to the claim of being the first to waterski the lake.
Proud mother and wife Rebecca said the later April start to the season meant there was less ice on the lake but didn’t mean the water was warmer. It was estimated the water temperature was below 40 degrees.
She also said that the Shankland family tradition goes back generations. Noah, Benn and Lilly’s great-grandfather, George Shankland, started the tradition in the 1950s, and it has been carried on by Andrew his great uncles, uncles, and father. Noah was the first of the fourth generation to carry on the tradition.
Although the first waterski of the season is always a sentimental tradition for the family, Rebecca said this year it also was bittersweet. Earlier this winter, George Shankland, the man who started this, died. On a happier note, however, Andrew’s youngest brother Peter joined in on the fun Sunday and took to the cold water for a quick slalom run.
While Sunday marked the first water ski of the season, this weekend also marked the official thawing of both Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
This year the official thaw date for both lakes was April 8, as decreed by the Cadillac News. To be considered thawed, at least half the lake has to be open water and the remaining ice slush. Both lakes typically freeze by the first week of December and thaw around the middle of April. Last year, the lakes were open on April 13, 2022.
The earliest Lake Cadillac was declared open was March 2, 1892. The latest was on April 28, 1972.
The Cadillac News has determined the lakes’ thaw date for many, many years, ever since some people who were establishing betting pools requested it. Whoever guessed the day the newspaper determined the “ice was out,” would receive a prize, former Cadillac News publisher Earl T. Huckle said.
The Cadillac News also tracks when the lakes are frozen, which Lake Cadillac was frozen over on Dec. 13, 2022, and Lake Mitchell on Dec. 11, 2022 — about a week later than a typical year.
