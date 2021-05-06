CADILLAC — The greenhouse at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center is coming alive with color as spring has sprung for the program and its students.
On a recent afternoon, students within the Agriscience and Natural Resources program were getting various plants including flowers and vegetables ready for the transfer to outside locations. The students also are preparing the plants for orders from its annual plant sale. The sale includes hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, vegetables and miscellaneous arrangements.
The field of agriculture and natural resources is broad and currently employs approximately a million workers in the state of Michigan. Careers include forest management, soil science, fish and wildlife management, animal agriculture and many more.
Graduates of the CTC program currently are employed in a multitude of industries including turf management/golf course, livestock nutrition, DNR park division, and the USDA Forest Service. Students also learn the principles of safe operation of equipment and participate in the National FFA Organization. Students who complete the program also may be eligible for six college credits at Michigan State University.
