CADILLAC — Meteorologists have issued a winter storm warning for Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties advising residents to prepare for heavy snowfall over the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for portions of Northern Lower Michigan, which is expected to be hit by a storm system all day Saturday. The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.
NWS Meteorologist Sean Christensen said residents can expect to be hit with a quick-hitting system, with snowfall beginning between 5 and 6 a.m. At around 10 a.m., he said the snowfall will pick up in intensity and go until 6 p.m.
Altogether, he said there’s about a 12-hour window where residents can expect to see snowfall.
“This is going to be a more dense, heavy snow compared to that layer of fluffy snow we typically see with lake effect,” Christensen said. “So, it could be pretty slick and cause some slippery conditions on the roadways.”
Cadillac can expect between six to eight inches of total snow accumulation, Christensen said. North of Cadillac, he said residents could see closer to the eight-inch mark.
“This is the type of snow that you can really feel your car pulling a little bit if you go through a big patch,” he said.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Osceola and Clare counties until 4 p.m. Saturday. The Weather Service four to six inches of snow is possible, along with a chance of a light glazing of ice north of U.S. 10.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on Saturday. Christensen said nighttime temperatures could be in the mid-20s.
Temperatures are expected to climb for most areas into the mid-30s to low 40s on Sunday. Christensen said the snow will melt slowly, and it will take a couple of days because it will be denser snow.
It’s tough to say if this is the last winter storm of the season, Christensen said. Temperatures are expected to be around normal for this time of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
However, he said residents could always see colder temperatures mixed in for the next couple of weeks, which could invite more snowfall.
“I know I’m ready for it to be over but I definitely can’t rule it out,” he said.
