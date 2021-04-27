We may be nearing the start of May, but recently snowflakes were in the air.
While that unwelcomed reminder of the past winter season was nothing that caused too much trouble, other than some muttered choice words under the breath, it did remind us weather is unpredictable in Michigan. Spring is here and soon enough it will give way to summer.
That fact also means there will be times where storms wreak havoc.
If you want to meet someone more in tune with the changing weather outside of those in the meteorological sciences, talk with Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. When there is a chance of severe weather in the spring, summer, fall or winter, Morgenstern is in tune with it and what, if any, response will be needed by the utility company.
As the weather gets warmer, Morgenstern said Michigan and the United States are entering into the severe weather season. While Consumers Energy is always working to alleviate potential issues related to severe storms and in particular downed trees or branches, Morgenstern said there are things homeowners and customers can do.
If a person has concerns about electrical wires being too close to tree limbs, Morgenstern said they should call the utility company at 800-477-5050 and someone from Consumers will come out and check it out.
He also said when severe weather is forecasted being prepared for the unexpected is important.
"People need to remember to have things set up. If storms are coming you should have non-perishable foods, drinkable waters and enough medicines in case the power is out for a few days or if the roads are out for a few days," he said. "The same is true if you have pets."
In addition to that, Morgenstern said it a good idea to make sure electronic devices are charged and/or have a weather radio. After a storm comes through the area, if there are downed power lines, Morgenstern said people should remain 25 feet away from it or anything it is touching. Again, people should call 911 but also their utility provider. For Consumers' customers, it is the 800-number listed above.
Last year, Morgenstern said there weren't any big storms that cause a lot of damage in the Northern Michigan region, but that wasn't true for the southern part of the state.
"We continually trim trees, install new wires and poles, so Mother Nature doesn't have as much of an impact when we do have storms," he said.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said the routine for being storm-ready doesn't change much from year to year. That is still true during a global pandemic. There is, however, one way the pandemic could impact what he does if a storm were to strike the county.
"The only thing that is different during the pandemic is if we had to put people into a mass shelter. We would use the Wex or something like that, but we would have to social distance and we wouldn't be able to get as many people in there," Baker said.
He also said some of the buildings or facilities utilized or opened up during emergencies, like the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center, might have different restrictions due to the pandemic. With the spring season just starting, those types of logistical issues will be worked out, according to Baker.
As for what people should have above and beyond the items that Morgenstern mentioned, Baker said people also should have flashlights and extra batteries. He also said having a way to charge your cell phone or other electronics such as a charging dock is a good idea.
Baker said Wexford County residents also should sign up for the free CodeRED alerts. CodeRED is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution. It allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, and more.
To sign up for CodeRED, a Wexford County resident needs to text Wexford to 99411. A link will be texted back and they need to click on it. They will be taken to a website.
For those who are interested in possibly getting more involved with helping report weather events, Baker said the National Weather Service in Gaylord is hosting virtual storm spotter training. The classes are scheduled for April 28, May 4 and May 10. The spotter classes are free and open to anyone with an interest in Northern Michigan's severe weather or who would like to make weather reports to the NWS.
To get more information about the upcoming classes, go to www.weather.gov/apx/Virtual_SkyWarn_Spotter_Training.
Morgenstern said wants to report an outage or if a person has an outage and wants an update on the status of reconnection they should go to consumersenergy.com/outagecenter. The website has a way for customers to sign up for free text alerts for updates and tips for what to do when you have an outage at your home.
