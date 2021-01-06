Spring turkey hunt applications taken by DNR until Feb. 1

CADILLAC — We might be in the heart of winter, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to think about spring.
Beginning Jan. 1, and continuing through Feb. 1, the DNR is taking spring turkey hunting license applications for the 2021 season. The results of the application process will be available online beginning on March 1. Applications can be purchased for $5 anywhere hunting licenses are sold. Applications also may be submitted online.
After the results are released and beginning March 8, unsuccessful applicants have the opportunity to purchase a license for another hunt period, with leftover licenses available until quotas are met. Depending on how many hunters apply, leftover licenses may or may not be available for some hunt units and/or dates.
If hunters didn’t apply for the drawing, they can purchase a leftover license, if available, beginning March 15.
Cadillac-based DNR wildlife biologist Vern Richardson said a lot of his recent attention has been on deer but with the New Year comes a new focus — turkeys.
He said the winter can be extremely tough on turkeys, but so far, this winter hasn't been much to cause turkeys problems. As far as numbers for the turkey flock, Richardson said it is shaping up to be average to above average.
"If we have deep snow for too long (turkeys) can't move around to get food. They can handle a regular winter but not deep snow," he said. "So far this year we haven't had a lot of snow. I think turkeys are doing well."
Once the licenses are given, the spring hunting season is April 17 to May 31. Hunt Unit K, which includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, has two hunting sessions. The first is from April 17 to April 23 and the second is from April 24 to April 30. There is a maximum license quota of 4,000 during each hunt and the hunt numbers are 108 and 109.
There also is a guaranteed license hunt, also is known as Hunt 234, from May 1 to May 31.
Last year, Richardson said some areas saw an increase in hunter numbers during the May hunt because people were home whether they wanted to be or not due to COVID-19. He said while he doesn't know what this year will hold, he does know there may be more company in the woods this spring.
Although that isn't a bad thing in his estimation, Richardson said 2021 may be a good year for a person to apply for one of the limited hunts.
"If you are concerned with having more people out, putting in for one of the early seasons may make more sense," he said.
ABOUT THE SPRING TURKEY HUNT
During the spring, hunters are allowed to kill one bearded turkey per spring turkey license, according to the DNR.
Hunters may use a bow and arrow, a crossbow, a firearm that fires a fixed shotgun shell, or a muzzleloading shotgun. It is illegal to use or carry afield any other firearm. Pneumatic guns are legal when using ammunition containing No. 4 shot or smaller. The prohibition on carrying any other type of firearm, however, does not apply to pistols carried under the authority of a concealed pistol license or under a specific exception from the CPL requirement.
When using a crossbow, the DNR said hunters may only use arrows, bolts and quarrels at least 14 inches in length, tipped with a broadhead point at least 7/8 inch wide.
For questions about applying for your spring turkey license, call the DNR at 517-284-WILD (9453) or go to www.michigan.gov/documents/dnr/Spring_Turkey_Digest_443091_7.pdf.
