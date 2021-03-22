CADILLAC — The White Pine Trail is one of the state’s most beautiful, one avid cyclist says.
“We’re squandering this resource without a proper trailhead,‘ said Mark Lagerway, a Rotarian and cyclist who has led efforts to raise money for the White Pine trailhead project in Cadillac.
Lagerway made the remark during Cadillac’s special meeting in October about the downtown trailhead project which would also serve as the final placemaking project in the development of the Cadillac Commons.
Calling the White Pine Trail a “crown jewel,‘ Lagerway told a story about downstate cyclists who stayed in hotels and spent money in the community only to get lost trying to find the trail.
“We hear this all the time; ‘Where’s the White Pine Trail?’ People come to downtown; they can’t find it,‘ Lagerway said. “Bike trails have huge value.‘
The effort to put a White Pine Trail trailhead in downtown Cadillac has been years in the making.
As it is now, the Cadillac trailhead is a “gravel parking lot and an outhouse‘ two miles from downtown at East 44 Road, Lagerway lamented.
Early attempts to obtain Department of Natural Resources funding for the project didn’t work out. Then in 2018, Cadillac was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead.
But the project as proposed was more expensive than anticipated, leading to the special meeting in October.
Now city council is preparing for another special meeting on Tuesday, March 23 to review less expensive options.
City staff described the project as “The Trailhead at Cadillac Commons includes the extension of the White Pine Trail from the South Street and Lake Street intersection approximately 900 feet north to the corner of Cass and Lake streets, in addition to providing a new trailhead location.‘
When the city got the DNR grant, projected costs were estimated at $378,900. The grant was to cover 70% or $265,200 with the remaining 30% coming from local and/or other sources such as the Cadillac Rotary Club, which donated approximately $33,000.
But when bids came back in September of 2020, the lowest bid was $620,000. Technically, the city could have swung it through one-time funding sources, such as an unexpected, one-time personal property tax reimbursement from the state to the tune of $367,000.
But city leaders and community members balked at the expense, asking engineering firm Prein and Newhof to come up with some alternatives to save money.
The alternatives will be discussed during Tuesday’s special meeting.
The three options are to put bike lanes on the shoulder of Lake Street; put separated bike lanes in front of the library (parallel to but not on Lake Street) or to put the bike path behind the library and following a stretch of railroad. For all of the options, the trailhead itself (think of it as a bike park) would be at the northeast corner of West Chapin and South Lake streets, in the triangular section of land (currently a parking lot) that is between the library, After 26 Depot Cafe and the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. The trail’s existing parking lot, along Lake Cadillac, would be rehabilitated instead of reconstructed, saving money.
The proposals for the trailhead have been modified to make the overall project cheaper, regardless of which route is selected.
In addition to rehabilitating instead of completely reconstructing the trail parking lot, the trailhead project would lose a concrete plaza; several other items are listed as optional, such as bike lockers and a picnic shelter.
The trailhead portion of the project is estimated to cost $324,000, while the street shoulder option on Lake Street has the cheapest construction costs at $46,000, the city wouldn’t be able to maximize DNR dollars because the street shoulder option wouldn’t be eligible for grant money. If the city chooses the street shoulder option, only the trailhead would get state dollars. The DNR grant could go toward 70% of the trailhead project, or about $226,800. That would leave about $38,200 on the table, since the state has approved up to $265,000.
The middle option, putting separated bike lanes between the library and Lake Street, would cost $84,000 in addition to the $324,000 for the trailhead. However, that option is eligible for the maximum contribution from the DNR grant.
Putting the White Pine Trail bike path behind the library is the most expensive option, at $101,00 in addition to the $324,000 for the trailhead.
Funding available for the project includes as much as $265,000 from the DNR, $113,000 in matching dollars from the city and $33,000 from the Rotary Club of Cadillac. Private donors could fund certain amenities, such as bike racks.
In the previous meeting, attendees were divided on which route they would prefer. Some liked the route that would go behind the library because of its separation from traffic. Others thought a tour in front of the library would be a better welcome to town because cyclists would be able to see the lake.
Lagerway told the Cadillac News that he’s glanced over the new proposals and would not favor putting the bike lanes on the street. Either the route behind the library or in front of it would work, though he prefers the separated bike lanes in front of the library because it provides cyclists a view of Lake Cadillac.
“I just want to see this project finished,‘ Lagerway said.
The special meeting on Tuesday will be held virtually via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Meeting details are:
Online Meeting Link:
Passcode: 211481
United States Toll Free: (888) 475-4499
Meeting Identification: 956 7232 6739
Passcode: 211481
