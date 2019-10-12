CADILLAC - The Knights of Columbus of Cadillac hosted the 2019 Diocese of Gaylord Regional Soccer Challenge at St. Ann School on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The challenge is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are eligible to compete. The competition demonstrates their skills in the penalty kick. Each player is allowed 15 shots at the goal from the penalty line.
This is the first year St. Ann had participants and the first year they hosted the event.
At the regionals held here, of the 10 winners within the six age groups four were from St. Ann in Cadillac; Avery Hill, Hunter Alspaugh, Isaac Richter and Andrew Kornacki.
Isaac Richter and Hunter Alspaugh took the top spots in their age groups at the state competition and are now moving to the Nationals along with Ashley Anderson and Natalie Wandrie of Alanson.
Other regional winners included Adan and Amber Clare of Lake City; Kaylee Schopp, Onaway; Cloe Robinson, Indian River; Natalie Wandrie and Caleb Powell of Alanson.
Mike Saven served as Cadillac Council Program Director and Phil Parker, the Gaylord Diocesan Program Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.