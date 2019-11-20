CADILLAC — St. Ann School students competed in the 16th Annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held at St. Ann Church on Nov. 7.
Twenty-four students competed in two grade-level categories.
“The air in the room was one of anticipation by students, teachers and parents alike,‘ said Marcia Pszczolkowski, K of C spokesperson. “There was some nervous energy that quickly turned into focused determination ... the competition had its challenges and the kids made every effort to meet them without flinching.‘
The Level I (grades 4-6) winner was Audrey Schwerdt, a sixth-grade student. Three sixth-grade students were named runners-up: first runner-up, Grace Zuback; second, Kaylee Tweedale; and third, Grace Munch.
The Level II (grades 7-9) winner was Spencer Pretznow, a seventh grade-student with three seventh-grade students named runners-up: first, Clayton Potvin; second, Geoff Enyeart; and third, Noa Bengelink.
The judges were Carol Saven, Nan Kamaloski and Phil Potvin.
