CADILLAC — Students at St. Ann Catholic School on Thursday celebrated the state’s 186th birthday with a variety of outdoor and indoor activities themed after things Michigan is known for.
Fourth grade teacher Falissa Richter organized the first “Michigan Day” celebration last year in conjunction with a history unit that all students go through in the third grade.
All the activities were indoor last year, but Richter said she and third grade teacher Lesley Kornacki thought it would be fun to extend the event outdoors this year.
One of the outdoor events was “pit spitting,” chosen in recognition of Traverse City being renown for its cherries. Since cherries are a little hard to come by this time of year, Richter said they improvised and used Skittles instead.
Another outdoor event was kicking a giant soccer ball around in the snow. Richter said soccer seems to be growing in popularity in Michigan, which is why they thought it would be good to include in the birthday celebration.
The younger students also got the opportunity to sled down a small hill.
Indoor activities included making lighthouses, making records out of coffee filters while listening to Motown music, car racing in the gym and making origami tulips.
Not only does having Michigan Day help the kids remember some of the lessons they learn in class, but Richter said it also gives them an appreciation of the state they live in.
Fourth grader Drake Oliver, 10, said he’s an outdoorsy type of person, so he really enjoys Michigan, which has an abundance of interesting animals and a variety of seasons.
Oliver said he’s a big fan of opossums because they’re immune to rabies and snake bites. He also likes chickens, which he helps to take care of at his house.
St. Ann School Principal Ann Bush said the kids seem to get a kick out of Michigan Day.
“It’s a big deal around here,” Bush said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.