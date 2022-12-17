CADILLAC — A 30-year-old St. Johns woman faced a single felony offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

April Joy Baker was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged non-folding knife, for her connection with an incident on Sept. 29, 2021, in Cadillac. if convicted, she faces up to five years in prison or fines as high as $2,500.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Baker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court released Baker on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 20.

