CADILLAC — When St. Patrick's Day comes around each year, 87-year-old Maggie Haines thinks a lot about her husband, Lou, who passed away in 2001.
While Maggie doesn't need an excuse to think about her husband, St. Patrick's Day is special because it reminds her of one of his most valued possessions — a four-leaf clover that his mother gave to him before he left for the Navy near the end of World War II.
Maggie said Lou's mother, Flossie, lived on a farm outside of Buckley and had a yard full of clovers.
"She spent a lot of time looking for four-leaf clovers," Haines said.
After Lou graduated from high school and turned 18, he enlisted in the Navy.
"His mother found a clover around that time he went into the Navy," Maggie said. "She gave it to him for good luck."
Lou completed basic training but by that time, the war had ended, so he was given a medical discharge.
"So Lou was out looking for a job," Maggie said. "He loved driving big trucks so he became a truck driver. He did it for 35 years and all those years his four-leaf clover was in his billfold. It was always with him."
At the time of his retirement, Lou was 58 years old and still carried the clover everywhere he went, including on his frequent fishing trips.
"Everything he did, it was there," Maggie said. "I have had his billfold all these years, until about five years ago, when I had a shadow box frame made at Brinks."
Inside the shadow box are a number of items that meant a lot to Lou, including his favorite tobacco pipe, a number of fishing lures and ... you guessed it, the four-leaf clover, which is still in good condition.
"Both him and the clover are resting in peace," Haines said. "I have the shadow box in my family room so all the family can see it. And the four-leaf clover is still in one piece."
