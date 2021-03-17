What a difference a year makes.
At 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, restaurants and bars across the state and in the Cadillac area closed to diners and patrons after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that only allowed for take-out or delivery of food and beverages.
Restaurants and bars weren’t the only businesses impacted by Whitmer’s executive order. Cafes, coffee houses, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos also were impacted.
Whitmer’s order did not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation were encouraged to do so and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants were allowed five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stayed six feet apart from each other.
With the restrictions tightening and loosening during the past year as cases of COVID-19 went up and down, there wasn’t a real sense of what was going to happen next.
Last year at this time, the St. Patrick’s Day holiday had bars and restaurants closed during what is usually a busy day and time. Not only is there the annual St. Patrick’s Day holiday but NCAA basketball, both men’s and women’s, takes center stage as conference and the NCAA tournaments start up around that time.
All of that potential revenue was lost and marked the beginning of the COVID uncertainty business owners felt.
Earlier this month, Whitmer announced the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Unlike last year, there seems to be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. More and more people are getting vaccinated every day. Yes, there are concerning things such as the recent surge in cases locally and the potential for variants, but there is hope.
With St. Patrick’s Day here, bars and restaurants will be open, too. They may not be open as late as they normally would be or be able to have as many customers come in, but they will take what they can get.
Last year, The Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center owner Mike Blackmer was in the process of getting his new restaurant the Dockside Inn open. He also had not yet purchased Hermann’s European Cafe and Restaurant, Opa’s Butcher Shop and Wine Shop, Table 212 Wine Bar, and Hermann’s Hotel with business partner John Kulhavi. The two business partners also had not yet opened up the newly renovated Lake Cadillac Resort.
The Pines, however, took a big hit.
“St. Patty’s Day is a big day. We have the green beer specials, we are open for lunch and open all day where normally we are not,‘ he said. “It is probably one of the biggest days of the year. St. Patty’s Day was the start of us having a bad year.‘
The Pines, like many other bars and restaurants, was not only shut down for St. Patrick’s Day last year but also the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Blackmer said those three nights are undoubtedly the three biggest nights of the year when it comes to “bar nights.‘
He said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving can almost pay a business’ taxes for the year and when that revenue is lost, it hurts the pocketbooks. It is a similar story when it comes to New Year’s Eve, according to Blackmer.
The latest consumer spending data from National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics’ 2021 St. Patrick’s Day survey found that 49% of U.S. adults said they plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.
Similar to the past year, consumers may be adjusting their celebrations with COVID-19 in mind. While this can traditionally be a holiday where you meet up with your friends or attend parades, significantly fewer are doing so this year. Over half (55%) said they’ll be avoiding gatherings this year, as a result of the pandemic. But the leprechauns are still in luck, as 32% of consumers plan to keep the spirit alive by planning a special dinner or celebration at home, according to the survey.
Regardless of the number of people who come out today, Blackmer said it is good that the Pines will be open.
“If there is any good out of this, we are back going. The past is the past and all we can do is to try and rebuild,‘ Blackmer said. “It has not been easy. We (bars and restaurants) are all struggling for employees and it’s not helping when the government is paying more money for them to stay home than we can pay them.‘
With restaurants and bars now having a 50% capacity restriction and an 11 p.m. curfew, Blackmers said he believes it will be perfect. With the holiday falling on a Wednesday, he was not anticipating large crowds or a late night.
“It should be a safe, busy and good night,‘ he said.
