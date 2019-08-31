St. Stephen to host chicken BBQ on Sept. 1
LAKE CITY – St. Stephen Catholic Church is hosting a chicken barbecue on Sunday, Sept. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. The meal includes a half-chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, roll and butter, pie and a beverage.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. The children are dine-in only. There is also takeout available for $10 per plate.
There will also be a silent auction and a cash raffle.
