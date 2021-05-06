Staffing changes approved in Wexford Co. building department, public defenders' offices

CADILLAC — A familiar face is returning to the Wexford County Building Department on a part-time basis after voted to contract with former building official Bob Scarbrough Wednesday.
The board voted 9-0 to contract with Scarbrough, who served the county for roughly 20 years as a building official.
At the April 27 Wexford County Human Resources/Public Safety Committee meeting, it was noted Scarbrough was willing to provide building official and building inspector services for the county on a part-time basis beginning on June 1. With that in mind, the commissioners approved the one-year letter of understanding between Scarbrough and the board.
According to the letter of understanding, Scarbrough will provide inspection services and other duties as assigned by the department head on the days required by the department at a rate of $42.50 per hour with no entitlements to any benefits as afforded full-time employees, health insurance, holiday pay, vacations, personal time, sick time, etc. Also beginning June 1, 2021, Scarbrough’s hours worked must avoid the Affordable Care Act threshold of working at least 30 hours per week for more than 120 days in a year. This is an “at will,‘ non-union position.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 9-0 to approve the revised building department roster to include a new building department manager position and eliminate an administrative assistant position. The new position will be paid with an M2 wage scale with an effective date of April 25.
The board also approved an update to the roster of the public defenders' office by a vote of 9-0.
The Public Defenders’ Office requested approval to change their roster by reducing one staff attorney and adding a chief assistant public defender. With the change, the total number of employees will remain the same for both Full Time Equivalent and headcount. Also, due to a staff vacancy, no budget amendments are needed.
