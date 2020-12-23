MARION — Three weeks ago, Alexis Holmes was on social media when a post from someone she follows caught her eye.
The post was from Kelly Stafford, who is one of her favorites on Instagram.
Alexis noticed something that she posted and she said it stopped her in her tracks. Every year during the holidays, Stafford and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, adopt families in need. Like many things in 2020, Kelly lamented in her post that they wouldn't be able to do what they normally do due to COVID-19.
That, however, wasn't going to stop them from helping out.
Instead of delivering gifts and coming to their homes, the Staffords opted to help them out financially. With the uniqueness of 2020, the Staffords opted to look for families who had lost someone due to COVID, lost their business, were recently laid off, or were a frontline worker in need of some extra holiday love.
Courtney Wilson and the Wilson family of Marion certainly fits that and then some.
On Nov. 30, Courtney and her children lost their husband/father due to COVID-19 and other complications associated with his bout with the virus. Chad Wilson was only 47 when he passed. On top of that, one of her children, Ethan, also became very ill due to COVID-19.
Although the soon to be 21-year-old with special needs is at home, he is on hospice. While that would seem like another weight, Courtney said he has been getting better and stronger since he returned home. While he was at the hospital, he wasn't able to eat enough to sustain himself. Due to a complicated and lengthy past medical history, as well as cerebral palsy, Courtney said his stomach and intestines had slowed down and doctors weren't sure if they would restart.
Despite that prognosis, Ethan is improving and the hope is very soon he will be taken off of hospice.
With all of that going on in one family, Alexis said the Instagram post made her think of the Wilsons.
"You know when you come across something that touches your heart and it stops you dead in your tracks," Alexis said. "Kelly's Instagram post did that. I literally poured my heart into the email. I couldn't imagine going through what the Wilson family has. I wanted to give them a miracle."
From Kelly's Instagram post, Alexis emailed the Wilson's story. The date was Dec. 7 when she submitted the email and by Dec. 12, Alexis said Kelly reached out to her to let her know the Wilson's had been chosen to be one of the 10 families they would adopt.
During the next week, Alexis and Kelly exchanged emails setting up the surprise that happened on Monday. The package was sent to Alexis.
"I had to create a time that would work (to bring the package and have the Zoom meeting with the Staffords)," she said.
Courtney said Tuesday she wasn't sure what Alexis had in mind when she said she wanted to come over Monday. She thought she might have made a slideshow to show her. The two work at the hospital, have mutual friends, but neither would say they were more than acquaintances. With so much unknown, Courtney said she was apprehensive and asked Alexis if what she was doing was going to make her cry.
"I said, 'It sounds like a big deal' and she told me it is, but I would like it. I tried to do some investigating, but to no avail," Courtney said.
When some close friends walked through the door, she knew something big was happening. When she asked them if they knew what was happening, they told Courtney they had no idea why they were there.
Shortly after, Alexis walked in. Courtney described her as "worked up," "anxious" and "nervous." That didn't help to put her at ease. She then instructed Courtney, her children, Elijah, Ella and Ethan, and her friends to get into a little group while she went into the other room to get something set up.
When she came out, she handed Courtney a box and pulled up a video screen on her laptop. Instantly, Courtney said her youngest son Elijah said, "It's Matthew Stafford." Courtney, in shock, tried to tell her son that it wasn't.
But then the Lions quarterback got a big smile on his face and started nodding. At that point, Courtney said he started to believe that it was the NFL star. The woman sitting next to him, Kelly, then started to explain what was going on and why they were talking.
"They went on to say they were sorry for our loss and they both get encouragement from hearing stories like ours," Courtney said. "They had supportive and encouraging words and, that in its self, was amazing. They aren't strangers to adversity themselves."
In early 2019, Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor. Doctors told the Staffords there was a chance Kelly could lose her hearing and she possibly could lose facial function.
Having to go through something like that, Courtney said the Staffords "get it" and it may be another reason why they have so much empathy for others. She said once someone experiences something difficult in their life, whether they are rich or poor, it opens their eyes to others dealing with similar or worse circumstances.
The Staffords then instructed Courtney to open the box that Alexis brought with her. There were two envelopes. The first had a letter written by Kelly, while the second had a personal check for what Courtney called a "very large sum" of money that she called "life-changing."
"It is very hard to describe it," Courtney said of how the Stafford's kindness made her feel. "It is, of course, humbling, but there also was an overwhelming sense of security."
Courtney talked about the community of Marion coming together in support of her. She also talked about friends in other areas like at work or Cadillac. Then she talked about strangers like the Staffords who reached out and offered encouraging words as she went through these trying months.
She said she read every card. She read every post. Those words are what continue to help her.
"The monetary donations are life-changing, but so are the words, the thoughts and the prayers," she said fighting back tears. "I felt supported. I'm loved and supported. This sucks, and it is hard, but it is doable because I have support."
In addition to the financial help and four signed Lions' jerseys, the Staffords told the Wilsons they would have the chance to attend a home Lions game next season including a chance to go on the sidelines. It also will be when the Wilsons and Staffords will meet face-to-face.
After the generosity of the Staffords, Courtney said it is safe to say she has a new favorite player in the NFL.
"I always thought he was pretty cute, but it is safe to say he is my No. 1 player. His wife is amazing," Courtney said. "I don't care how rich or poor a person is, they have empathy you can't buy. They are great people."
