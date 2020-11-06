MCBAIN — Kenneth Stahl was chosen by voters to serve a partial term on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Stahl ran against write-in candidate Kendra Vandervelde for the seat, which is a partial term ending in 2024.
Unofficial results from Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola counties (which are all part of the district) indicate Stahl received 1,978 votes and Vandervelde received 381.
Also on Tuesday, Doug McLain, Becky Voelker and Karen Abrahamson were chosen to fill three six-year seats on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.