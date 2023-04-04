Stanwood man arrested, charged for alleged connection to home invasion

On Jan. 20, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a residence in Mesick for a report of a breaking and entering. Police said the owner provided troopers with pictures from a trail camera facing the driveway, which contained photos of an unknown man walking around the residence on Jan. 5. Recently, John Emil Miesiaczek, 46, of Stanwood, was arrested and charged in 84th District Court for his alleged connection with the incident.