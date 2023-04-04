Stanwood man arrested, charged for alleged connection to home invasion

CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Stanwood man faced charges recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for his connection with a January breaking and entering incident.
John Emil Miesiaczek was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident in January in Mesick. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Miesiaczek faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Miesiaczek is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Jan. 20, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a residence in Mesick for a report of a breaking and entering. The owner advised police they returned to the residence and found signs of forced entry. Police said the owner provided troopers with pictures from a trail camera facing the driveway, which contained photos of an unknown man walking around the residence on Jan. 5, who was considered a person of interest.
Police said the post received numerous tips from the public after information was shared with the public and that led to Miesiaczek’s arrest. The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on April 11.
