MOUNT PLEASANT — An 85-year-old Stanwood man and his horse were killed and a Michigan State Police trooper was injured Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Mount Pleasant woman.
According to a press release by the Mount Pleasant MSP Post, the crash occurred at 9:39 a.m. Sunday on 8 Mile Road east of 170th Avenue in Austin Township of Mecosta County. A trooper from the post was dispatched to assist Robert Johnston with getting a horse back to his home located on 8 Mile Road, police said. The trooper was originally dispatched for a report of a horse running loose, which the trooper captured.
Once the horse was no longer running loose, the owner was identified and contacted by citizens passing by, according to the release. After being contacted, Johnston came to the scene, took possession of the animal and began to lead the horse home, police said.
As the trooper was in the process of assisting Johnston, preliminary investigation shows a passenger car driven by the Mount Pleasant woman lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck the 85-year-old man and his horse on the side of eastbound 8 Mile Road, according to the press release. The woman was traveling west on 8 Mile Road. After striking Johnston and the horse, the vehicle then struck the patrol vehicle occupied by the trooper, police said.
As a result of the crash, Johnston and his horse were killed. The trooper was medically treated and released for injuries he sustained in the crash. The Mount Pleasant woman was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted on the scene by Mecosta Fire and Rescue and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.