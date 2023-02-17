Start spreading the news: CAPS Music Department heads to the Big Apple

CADILLAC — For the first time since 2019, Cadillac High School music students are getting to leave the familiar surroundings of Northern Michigan for a trip into the big city.
At roughly 4:30 a.m. Thursday, CHS band, choir and orchestra students, along with their teachers and multiple chaperones loaded a charter bus destined for the Big Apple, New York City.
Cadillac Band Boosters President Amy Gullekson said this is the first trip for the band since they went to New Orleans in 2019. She also said it is the first time the music department has gone on a combined trip in a long time or possibly the first time. Since the New Orleans trip, Gullekson said these types of endeavors were not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have about 75 students, which is over half the music department on the trip,” she said via email Thursday afternoon.
The tentative itinerary had the Cadillac music department reaching their hotel in Newark, New Jersey at 8 p.m. On Friday, the group was first going to check out the Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza and then go on a tour of Radio City Music Hall. They also had a guided tour of New York City that ended in Times Square. Friday would end with the group catching a performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.
Gullekson said the hope is to connect with Manton native Leelanee Sterrett, who is a member of the philharmonic.
Saturday’s itinerary includes checking out the Metropolitan Museum of Art, sightseeing, a visit to the Empire State Building and catching the Broadway show, “Wicked!” Sunday includes more sightseeing in Chinatown, Little Italy and Soho and a visit to the 911 Memorial and Museum. Sunday will end with a dinner cruise.
Monday will consist of traveling back to Michigan.
Cadillac Choir Director Amy Swanson said while they don’t have a scheduled performance, if the right cathedral comes along her students may check out the acoustics for singing. She also said the trip was combined by for high school music department because they all have missed out on having similar experiences for the past three years.
“It was definitely time to get these kiddos to the city. We thought it also would be a great way to build community throughout the music department,” Swanson said via email.
As for why they decided to take the trip, Swanson said the music department students all work hard to learn, grow and perform throughout their experience at CAPS and as a way to honor that they wanted to bring them all to experience the professional musicians and culture of New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.