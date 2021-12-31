CADILLAC — It looks as though Michigan is entering 2022 with snowfall, according to meteorologist Matt Gillen at the Gaylord National Weather Service.
New Year’s Eve is expected to stay clear with zero snowfall, Gillen said. For temperature, the high is about 36 degrees, dropping to 20 degrees in the evening.
Snowfall will start on Saturday afternoon, although Gillen said it won’t be more than a few inches for the northern Michigan region. However, in the southern part of the state, precipitation will be much heavier.
“If there’s folks traveling, you know, from downstate, up here, or vice versa, it’s certainly something they’re gonna want to keep an eye on for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night,” Gillen said.
Temperature highs for Saturday will stay in the mid-20s range and will drop into the teens in the evening.
Sunday is going to be mostly cloudy with the possibility of a few snow showers. It will be the colder day of the weekend, with a high of about 22 degrees and a low of about 10 degrees.
As usual, when the snow and the cold come together, it makes for slippery conditions. Gillen urges caution with all travel for the holiday weekend.
