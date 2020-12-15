CADILLAC — A program administered by the state of Michigan has allocated nearly $2 million in grants for small businesses in this part of Michigan.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Monday, Michigan’s small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus will be able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative beginning at 9 a.m. today.
The program will utilize $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to small businesses across Michigan.
Region 2, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties, along with eight other counties in the area, will receive $500,000; and Region 4, which includes Osceola and Lake counties, along with 11 other counties, will receive $1.3 million.
Grants will be awarded in the amount of up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in‘ basis. Information on how to apply — including application questions and instructions and a video tutorial on the application process — as well as eligibility criteria and program guidelines are available at www.michiganbusiness.org/relief.
“The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative puts federal funding to work for many of the small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “My administration will continue working to support our small businesses and their employees as they continue to navigate and persevere through this pandemic, through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative and all of the COVID-19 business relief efforts MEDC has implemented this year. As we head into the holiday season, I also want to remind Michiganders to support your favorite local businesses by shopping small. And as always, mask up, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.‘
Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Nov. 30, the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative allocates $10 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses that have experienced a loss of income as a result of both the COVID-19 crisis and the recent DHHS epidemic orders, which were recently extended to Dec. 20.
The program is intended to meet the urgent need of Michigan businesses including restaurants and bars, lodging providers, live event venues and movie theaters, conference and meeting facilities, indoor recreation facilities, and gyms and fitness centers. The grants under the program will support those businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce and may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, or utility expenses.
MEDC has selected the Michigan Municipal League Foundation as the single, statewide grant administrator for the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative. MML Foundation will review submitted applications from all 10 prosperity regions across the state once the application window opens on Dec. 15.
“The Michigan Municipal League Foundation is excited to serve as the administrator of the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief grant program,‘ said Helen Davis Johnson, president of the MML Foundation. “These grants aim to support job retention in small businesses particularly impacted by the recent three-week shutdown caused by COVID-19. Small businesses are key to building community wealth, and the League is committed to supporting these activities and more in Michigan communities.‘
Funds will be awarded on a first-in basis and the application window for small businesses will close once the targeted allocations within each of the state’s prosperity regions are reasonably expected to be met.
To qualify for grant support, businesses must meet a number of criteria, including but not limited to the following:
• Being a business in one of the targeted industries
• Identifying a need for payroll, rent, or mortgage payments, and/or utility expenses necessary to continue or restart business operations
• Having at least two employees (including the owner) but fewer than 50
• Be a for-profit business, per HUD guidance
• Meet the HUD National Objective for Job Retention by retaining jobs that would otherwise be lost without assistance through employment verification
• Additional eligibility requirements can be found on Michiganbusiness.org/relief
In addition, applicants will be required to self-certify that they are following all state and local orders related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, those issued by DHHS and county health departments.
