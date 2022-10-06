BIG RAPIDS — Just south of Cadillac on U.S. 131, plans are in motion to bring an electric vehicle investment to the region that will impact Mecosta County as well as the surrounding counties and communities.
Gotion Inc. is looking to invest more than $2 billion to build a factory near Big Rapids to build a battery component manufacturing facility. Gotion was incorporated in California in 2014 and was focused on research and development activities in Fremont, California as well as Cleveland. Future operations, including this project, will focus on establishing production capacity for the United States.
The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hefei, China, and makes electronics, battery packs and energy storage technology for electric vehicles. Currently, the company has locations in Ohio, China, Japan, Singapore and Germany.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The MSF board approved a package of incentives, including a $125 million Critical Industry Program performance-based grant through the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, an MSF Designated Renaissance Zone estimated to be worth $540 million and a $50 million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant through the SOAR Fund will be administered by The Right Place to assist with infrastructure improvements.
During a Sept. 26 joint special meeting, between the Mecosta County Board of Commissioners, Green Charter Township Board of Trustees and the Big Rapids Charter Township Board of Trustees, a discussion was held about the establishment of a Renaissance Zone.
First, both townships discussed and approved resolutions to ask Mecosta County to apply with the state to establish Renaissance Zone within the two townships, according to Mecosta County Controller/Administrator Paul Bullock.
The county then discussed and approved a resolution to submit an application by both townships for the establishment of a Renaissance Zone, Bullock said.
Renaissance Zones are regions of the state designated as virtually tax-free for any business or resident presently in or moving to a zone. The zones were designed to provide selected communities with a market-based incentive of reduced state or local taxes to encourage new jobs and investment, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
In addition, both Green Charter Township and Big Rapids Charter Township anticipate approval of a PA 198 real property tax abatement.
“This project has the potential to provide great jobs to multiple generations of our citizens,” Bullock said. “Citizens who will not have to leave our community for this type of opportunity, but who will be able to stay, grow and enrich our community through their presence.”
The Mecosta County site Gotion is looking at will be several hundred thousand square feet and constructed in four phases, according to the Renaissance Zone application.
An estimated $14 million in public infrastructure improvements will be needed to support the facility and breaks down to approximately $1.7 million for sanitary sewers, $3.9 million for water mains and an elevated water storage tank, $3.6 million for road improvements and $4.8 million for design, engineering and administration and related costs, according to the application.
The expected private dollar investment over six years is more than $2.36 billion and it is estimated that 2,350 jobs will be created, according to the application. During the first year of operation, the estimated number of new jobs created will be 586 with an average weekly wage of $1,015.
During the third year of operation, the application said 556 new jobs will be created with an average weekly wage of $1,032. By the fifth year of operation, 723 new jobs are being created by the end of the year 2028 with an average weekly wage of $1,076, according to the application.
The anticipated start of hiring is June 2023 with the hiring to be completed by the end of 2031, according to the application. It is believed this has the potential to be the largest employer in a multi-county region and would become a base of the local as well as a regional economy, according to the application.
In addition to the facility, and the jobs there, the project also would have indirect benefits to the area including the creation of new businesses and jobs in sectors like construction, services, retail, wholesale trades and fire protection. Also, several stalled housing projects likely will get a jumpstart and additional housing projects are anticipated, according to the application.
More than $11.5 billion in new personal income is expected to be generated by the direct, indirect, and induced jobs that this opportunity will create over 20 years.
