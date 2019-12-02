State agency investigating oil well explosion

NORWICH TOWNSHIP — Another state agency is investigating an explosion at an oil well in Missaukee County.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to the Cadillac News this week that the agency is investigating the explosion that injured two workers on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
No further details on the explosion were available via MIOSHA because the investigation is still open, a spokesperson said. These types of investigations “may take several weeks or months to complete,‘ said Erica Quealy, communications director at the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, in an email to the Cadillac News.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are also investigating the explosion.
EGLE and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office previously told the Cadillac News that the explosion happened when vapors ignited during a cleaning process. Three workers were standing around the wellbore and two were injured in the flash fire. The workers drove themselves to the hospital in Grayling and were transferred to the burn unit in Flint.
Houston-based Lambda Energy owns the well where the explosion happened.
