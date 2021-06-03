State and Lake County below 5% positivity rate

Wexford County
State data had Wexford County’s pandemic total holding at 2,539. State data had deaths at 43, though the most recent local health department data had deaths at 41 (District Health Department No. 10 had not updated the coronavirus daily dashboard at the Cadillac News deadline; however, the two numbers typically are off by two). The seven-day average positivity rate was 5.2% with the most recent data from May 31.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 24.7% for teens 16 to 19; 24% for people in their 20s; 33.5% for people in their 30s; 41.5% for people in their 40s; 54.5% for people 50 to 64; 73.9% for people 65 to 74 and 74.9% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 45.4%; the initiation rate was 50.6%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 12.9%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 31.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County held at a pandemic total of 1,255. State data had Missaukee County deaths at 17, while the most recent local health department data had the number at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 6%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 15.1% for teens 16 to 19; 20.1% for people in their 20s; 29.9% for people in their 30s; 34.8% for people in their 40s; 52.2% for people 50 to 64; 74.9% for people 65 to 74 and 74.1% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 43.4%. The initiation rate was 47.6%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 7%.
Lake County
Lake County cases appeared to increase by one and reached 585 while deaths held at 14. The positivity rate dropped below 5% again, reaching 4%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 10.4% for teens 16 to 19; 26.3% for people in their 20s; 62.2% for people in their 30s; 65.5% for people in their 40s; 54.1% for people 50 to 64; 57.7% for people 65 to 74 and 57.9% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 51.2%. The initiation rate was 55.2%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 8.3%.
Osceola County
Cases rose by four for a pandemic total of 1,687, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 30. The positivity rate was 8%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 14% for teens 16 to 19; 14.3% for people in their 20s; 20.5% for people in their 30s; 26.8% for people in their 40s; 44.3% for people 50 to 64; 63% for people 65 to 74 and 64.8% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 35.7%. The initiation rate was 39.6%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 5.8%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 889,001 and deaths reached 19,209. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 53.8% based on June 1 MICR data and the completion rate was 46.8%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.1%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.2% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 31.
