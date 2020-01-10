State announces $17.5M in funds to battle opioid epidimic

CADILLAC — Out of all the initiatives stemming from the millions the state will spend on addressing the opioid addiction epidemic, two programs, in particular, may prove to be especially valuable to the Cadillac area.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the allocation of $17.5 million to help meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of cutting opioid overdose deaths by half within five years.
According to an MDHHS press release, the funds will support services for individuals at highest risk of overdose, including offering medications to treat opioid use disorder, as well as naloxone within the criminal justice system and in emergency departments following an overdose. MDHHS will also invest in programs to help expand community-based treatment opportunities such as adding mobile care units, supporting start-up costs for new treatment services and offering student loan repayment to health care providers who offer medications to treat opioid use disorder. Finally, the grant will help continue the expansion of syringe service programs.
Lynn Sutfin, with MDHHS, said they don’t know yet how the $17.5 million will be dispersed among Michigan counties but she commented that rural areas such as Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties could be benefited by two specific initiatives: naloxone distribution and student loan repayment for doctors who offer medication-based treatment.
Sutfin said the loan repayment program should be especially important because rural areas have been identified as lacking medication-assisted treatment options. As for the naloxone distribution program, one only has to consider the hundreds of deployments of the overdose-reversing drug recorded in Northern Michigan in the last handful of years to see the value.
According to the MDHHS press release, $4.5 million will be spent on naloxone distribution to high-risk areas and populations; $1.25 million will be spent on loan repayment for providers beginning or expanding medication-assisted treatment; $4 million will be spent on medications to treat opioid use disorder in emergency departments; $3 million will be spent on medications to treat opioid use disorder in jails; $2 million will be spent on syringe service programs; $1.7 million will be spent on mobile care units; $410,000 will be spent on outreach to increase providers offering medications to treat opioid use disorder; $235,000 will be spent on data-driven overdose response efforts; $235,000 will be spent on start-up costs for new treatment services; and $200,000 will be spent on community engagement in majority-minority communities.
“This epidemic is hurting families in every community in our state and we need to use every tool in the toolbox to address it,‘ said Gov. Whitmer. “These efforts will help move us closer to our goal of cutting the number of opioid deaths in half in five years.‘
These efforts will offer new targeted programs within MDHHS’s strategy of prevention, treatment and harm reduction, according to the press release. An application was submitted to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to approve this use of the funds; services will begin upon approval.
“We cannot tackle this epidemic alone,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Providing communities and medical providers with tools and resources to fight this crisis is critical to our efforts to end this public health crisis.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.