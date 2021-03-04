State announces plans for dropping vaccine age

CADILLAC — Michiganders who are age 50+ will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination this month.
On March 8, people who are age 50+ and have medical conditions and disabilities will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, as will caregivers of children with special needs.
Later in the month, on March 22, all Michiganders age 50+ will be eligible.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Wednesday, citing a Biden administration announcement "that ramped-up production will provide enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May."
The state estimates that as of Wednesday, 40% of Michiganders age 65+ have been vaccinated.
“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community. We’ve already administered over 2.3 million doses to Michiganders of all races and backgrounds, and yesterday’s announcement that our national supply will be enough to protect all Americans by the end of May is incredible news. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid large indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.‘
It's not yet clear how the new guidelines will be applied in this part of Northern Michigan.
District Health Department No. 10 told the Cadillac News on Wednesday that the health department (which has jurisdiction in 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake) is working on a plan and will release information Thursday but that the department will be doing something different than the state.
All four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area recorded new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
In DHD No. 10's jurisdiction, Missaukee County added three cases for a pandemic total of 652. Lake County added two cases for a pandemic total of 345. Wexford added one and reached a pandemic total of 1,358. Wexford also added three probable cases and reached a pandemic total of probable cases of 107.
Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department jurisdiction, added three cases for a pandemic total of 920.
Statewide cases reached 591,753 and deaths reached 15,563. None of the five statewide deaths recorded Wednesday were local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.