State appears to drop to 5% positivity rate

CADILLAC — Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Michigan's positivity rate appeared to fall to 5%, suggesting that the days of community-spread of COVID-19 were coming to an end — at least, before the holiday. It's too soon to know if the holiday caused a spike in cases.
MiStartMap.info, the state website that tracks risk and positivity rates, showed the state a 5% as of May 27, the day with the most recent data.
But none of the local counties are below the 5% threshold that the World Health Organization uses as a possible indicator that COVID-19 positivity rates are "too high." Lake County was briefly below the threshold last week but ticked upward.
Here are where the numbers stood on Tuesday when data reporting resumed after the holiday weekend.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 had Wexford County up by two cases and reaching a pandemic total of 2,539. Health department data had deaths holding at 41. The seven-day average positivity rate was 7% with the most recent data from May 27.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 24.5% for teens 16 to 19; 24.4% for people in their 20s; 34.2% for people in their 30s; 41.5% for people in their 40s; 54.5% for people 50 to 64; 73.7% for people 65 to 74 and 74.9% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 45.5%; the initiation rate was 50.7%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 12.7%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 27.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,255, according to DHD No. 10’s Tuesday data, which was up three compared to the health department’s last reported data. Deaths held at 18. The seven-day average positivity rate was 6.4%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 15.1% for teens 16 to 19; 18.5% for people in their 20s; 28% for people in their 30s; 34.3% for people in their 40s; 51.8% for people 50 to 64; 74.9% for people 65 to 74 and 74.1% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 42.8%. The initiation rate was 46.9%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 6.9%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by two and reached 584 while deaths held at 14. The positivity 5.6%, climbing above the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold, which is used to indicate whether a virus is community-spread, after briefly falling below the threshold. The state of Michigan uses 3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 10.4% for teens 16 to 19; 26.3% for people in their 20s; 62.1% for people in their 30s; 65.1% for people in their 40s; 53.7% for people 50 to 64; 57.3% for people 65 to 74 and 57.5% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 50.9%. The initiation rate was 55.2%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 7.8%.
Osceola County
Cases cases rose by two for a pandemic total of 1,683, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 30. The positivity rate was 8.7%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 14% for teens 16 to 19; 14.3% for people in their 20s; 20.4% for people in their 30s; 26.8% for people in their 40s; 44.1% for people 50 to 64; 62.9% for people 65 to 74 and 64.7% for people 75-plus, unchanged. The overall completion rate was 35.5%. The initiation rate was 39.6%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 5.7%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 888,581 and deaths reached 19,176. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 53.7% based on May 31 MICR data and the completion rate was 46.6%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.1%; however, the CDC data uses people 16+ while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 5% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 27.
District Health Department No. 10 is offering off-site vaccination clinics for which you do not need an appointment. In Wexford County, the clinics are at:
• Wednesday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kirtland Terrace Apartments, Cadillac
• Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m. — Cadillac United Methodist Church
• Monday, June 7, 3-6 p.m. — Cadillac Jr. High School Cafeteria
• Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
• Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m. — Manton Truck Show, downtown Manton
