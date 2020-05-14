CADILLAC — Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her six-phase plan for reopening the state and its economy.
While the reaction to the plan varied from person to person, it is unlikely anyone was unhappy to see something regarding the process. The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel appears that it is starting to shine. For the businesses that were forced to shutter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this news likely is welcomed. For some, however, it could be too late.
WHAT IS THE PLAN
Last week, Whitmer announced Michigan's manufacturing workers would return to work on Monday. She also detailed her six phases of her MI Safe Start Plan to reopen the state and economy. To formulate this plan, Whitmer said she worked with leaders in the fields of healthcare, business, labor, and education to develop the plan.
Currently, Whitmer said the state is in phase three.
The first phase of the plan is Uncontrolled Growth. That phase is described as increasing numbers of new cases every day that overwhelm the healthcare systems. That phase is followed by Persistent Spread. This is described as continued high case levels with concern about the healthcare system's capacity.
For phase 3, the current phase the state is in, Whitmer called it Flattening. This phase is signified by the epidemic no longer increasing and the healthcare system's capacity is sufficient for current needs. The next phase is called Improving. It is defined by cases, hospitalizations, and deaths clearly declining.
The fifth phase is Containing, which shows continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. The sixth and final stage is Post-Pandemic. It shows community spread is not expected to return.
"I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19. As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day," Whitmer said. "All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again. We’ve already reopened lower-risk sectors like construction, manufacturing, and lawn care."
During her announcement last week, Whitmer said the worst thing that can be done as a state is opening up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death. She also said the state can't open back up in a way that puts healthcare workers at further risk and wipes out all the progress made.
For those reasons, Whitmer also said the state will continue to monitor the spread of the virus, hospital capacity, testing rates as Michigan and its residents move toward entering phase 4.
THE PLAN FOR MANUFACTURING
Last week, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77 to extend the Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28. The order, however, allowed manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, to resume work beginning Monday.
With the reopening of those manufacturers, the state also issued best practice guidance via the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19.
The guidelines include conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and anyone entering the facility. The guidelines also suggest manufacturers provide a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19.
They also include doing temperature screening as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained and creating dedicated entry points at every facility. Finally, the guidelines include suspending entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.
In addition to those guidelines, the state said manufacturing facilities must train workers on how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs, and symptoms, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected or confirmed diagnosis and the use of personal protective equipment. Also, if workers can't maintain 6 feet of separation of others, they are required to wear masks. If they can't maintain 3 feet of separation from other workers they may consider the use of face shields.
As the president of U.S. brands for Groupe Beneteau, the parent company of Four Winns, Christophe Lavigne said the company is excited about the opportunity to reopen. He believes the employees are too.
While Whitmer's order allowed manufacturers to reopen on Monday, Four Winns did not. In fact, Lavigne said the Cadillac factory will not reopen until May 18. He also said due to the announcement happening later in the week last week, Groupe Beneteau opted to reopen later.
"We need to call back people and make sure we have a good understanding of who is coming, who we want to come back, and who has limitations. Some (employees) have personal limitations like older family members or children, health issues, or other personal challenges," he said. "We are working with our employees who can come back and we are expecting to renew production on May 18."
Leading up to the reopening on May 18, Lavigne said a small crew returned to the plant last week to get it ready for workers to return. That crew was tasked with figuring out how the plant would run under the new guidelines as well as how employees would be able to use areas such as the cafeteria or the restrooms. Lavigne said the company is using its own set of guidelines but also those given by the government.
While some employees already are using masks to do their jobs, Lavigne said another thing the company wanted to ensure was having enough personal protection equipment to last for four weeks. They also are limiting the amount of tool sharing and have designed a process to clean the tools.
"It is important to start safe, but also to start," he said.
Lavigne said he believes the people of Cadillac, medical workers, factory workers, local government, and the industrial and business communities are great. He said all those groups have been working together and it has been a good experience in a bad situation. He also said things will likely remain the way they are until one of two things occur — a vaccine or herd immunity. He said he believes the vaccine will come first.
Ultimately, Lavigne said the company is taking the guidelines seriously and if an employee is not respecting the rules they will not work for the company.
"We recommend everyone to respect the guidelines. Wear a mask and gloves. It is not the end of the world and if it helps to stay in business and save lives we will do it," he said. "We are pleased to open."
BACK TO WORK?
Jamie Prince is like many small business owners these days.
As the owner of Blossom Boutique in downtown Cadillac, Prince has been closed for weeks to in-store customers. That, however, hasn't stopped her from getting customers from getting the clothes and clothing accessories they want.
"I have just been pushing social media sales. I'm working on getting my own website, but it is all about juggling keeping up with sales and being a one-man show," she said. "It is all been keeping up with social media sales, phone orders, and answering questions on social media."
In addition to an increased online presence, Prince said she has started doing curbside pick up and on some occasions delivering items. She said it has been that type of thinking and being adaptable that has helped to keep her business afloat during the pandemic.
That willingness to adapt and change with the market has led to Prince doing quite well during the shutdown. That's not to say she hasn't had to push herself to keep up with the demand, but it also has led to her realizing that she needs to have a continued presence online via social media and eventually through a website.
She also hopes that once things get back to some type of normal, that she can improve how she showcases the clothes she has for sale including not having to be the model herself.
"It is just me taking a selfie in the mirror. I hate it," she said. "I have so many people thanking me and enjoying me doing what I'm doing."
As for the plan the state is proposing about getting the economy going, Prince said it is time to get things rolling. At the same time, she knows that will mean being smart but also cautious with how she and customers interact with each other.
To help with that process, the Small Business Association of Michigan has developed a roadmap and resources to assist small businesses.
The "Get Back to Work Safely Guide" includes tips and resources for issues that small businesses may face including revising employee policies and employee handbooks, as well as talking with employees about new expectations. The guide also provides checklists on cleaning and health screenings as well as other considerations small businesses may need to take on in their facilities.
The need for personal protection equipment in the workplace will be critical for a safe work environment for the foreseeable future. To ease the ability to obtain PPE, SBAM has compiled a list of sources where members can secure hand sanitizer, masks, barriers, gloves, face shields, gowns, and shoe coverings, and workplace safety posters.
A recent survey of SBAM members revealed that 14% of Michigan small businesses are not confident they will survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and 60% of those surveyed have had to lay off at least one employee.
“SBAM is working hard to provide support to make next steps easier for small businesses as they try to look toward the future,‘ SBAM CEO Rob Fowler said. “We hope these resources make the road ahead a bit easier for our members.‘
SUMMER ON THE HORIZON
With Memorial Day on the horizon but a majority of the state still under the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order until May 28, those in the vacation and tourism industry are looking for a sign of hope.
With the majority of the area's hotels and restaurants and all conference facilities, boutique stores and attractions shut down due to Whitmer's executive order, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy Van Drie said those businesses are going into the typically busy summer with almost zero budget. That will make things extremely challenging for the entire industry, she said.
"Good news as a bureau and community, we are a true four-season area, our June-August revenues only make up 40% of our tourist-related revenue, compared to other area CVBs at 70%," she said. "As long as we can build and keep consumer confidence we should do well in the long haul. We have some promotions in the works, so stay tuned.‘
Cadillac Woods Campground owners Cindy and Shane Suiter didn't get the news they were hoping for last weekend when Whitmer extended the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order. Now the couple is looking at what options they have and the reality that they will not be open for one of their busiest weekends of the season — Memorial Day.
While it is only another two weeks, Cindy said it could be the final straw that breaks the camel's back when it comes to their business and livelihood.
"It is only another two weeks but it is a big deal for us. We have three holidays (Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day) for us and we are not full capacity the other weekends," she said. "Those three are our bread and butter."
Cindy said they don't understand why it is OK for factories in the region that is considered a hot spot for the state are able to open but their 27 space campground can't. She said that is beyond frustrating for them. She also said she very well may not understand the logic that is being used but what she does know is the campground's max capacity is likely much smaller than the number of workers on limited staff in one of those big factories.
"We are trying to plead our case," she said.
Shane said the loss of the Memorial Day weekend means between $6,000-$10,000 in lost revenues. Like his wife, Shane said their family and business is "teetering on the edge."
"June 1. If we can't open that is a huge hit. I know what is in the checkbook and what needs to go out on June 1. They are about the same," he said. "When running this close to the edge, you can't take any kind of hiccup. If we don't get the Memorial Day weekend, it will not be good. Could we survive sure, but holy cow I don't want to think about how tight it will be."
If things don't start opening up after the latest of Whitmer's extensions expires on May 28, Shane said without securing a loan the business will have only weeks before everything is lost.
