State COVID-19 cases reached 50,000 Friday

CADILLAC — On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 50,000 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state.
That's an increase of 497 cases over the day before.
Locally, there have been no new COVID-19 cases since Wexford County's 11th case, on May 9, nearly a week ago.
On Friday, District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction over 10 northern and western-Michigan counties started releasing the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 by county.
In Wexford County, 11 people have tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of those, two people have died and six have recovered, indicating that there are three people who are actively sick. In Missaukee County, where 16 people were diagnosed and one has died, none have met the definition of "recovered," which is that they are still alive "30 days post-onset" according to a note on DHD No. 10's website. Lake County has had two cases and both have recovered.
In Osceola County, nine people have tested positive for SARS-COV-2 since the pandemic began and four have recovered.
