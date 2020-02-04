State, Federal individual income tax filing season has officially begun

CADILLAC — An annual milestone occurred last week that many Michiganders failed to notice.
Michigan’s and the federal individual income tax filing seasons officially began on Jan. 27, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury and the IRS. Effective for that date, Michiganders could start filing their 2019 tax year state income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms and supporting paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service. All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by April 15.
Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 85% of state income tax filers.
“We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return,‘ State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Filing electronically is the easiest and quickest way for Michigan taxpayers to get any refund due. This helps ensure tax returns are accurate and improves tax refund turnaround times.‘
KEEPING YOUR IDENTITY SAFE
With the start of the tax season now underway, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also reminded Michiganders to be aware of tax-related identity theft.
Tax-related identity theft occurs when someone uses stolen personal information, which can include an individual’s Social Security number. That stolen information is then used to file a phony tax return and claim the refund. The IRS is often the first to inform a victim that their identity has been stolen.
Steps to ensure consumers protect themselves and avoid being a victim include not giving out your Social Security number unless there’s a good reason, you are confident you are giving it to someone authorized to request this information and you know how they will protect it. Nessel’s office also suggests that Michiganders file their tax returns as early as possible, but if they file electronically they need to make sure a secure internet connection is used.
If a person is filing by mail, the AG’s office said to make sure the tax return is sent directly from the post office. Finally, if using a tax preparer, make sure to research them thoroughly before handing over personal information and never send personal information in a text or email.
Nessel’s office also reminds Michiganders to remember the IRS will never call taxpayers with threats of lawsuits or arrests, nor will they ask you to wire money, pay with a gift card or prepaid debit card, or share your credit card information over the phone.
If a person falls victim to any type of identity theft, Nessel’s office encourages those Michiganders to follow the steps recommended by the Federal Trade Commission and file a complaint. If an individual’s Social Security number is compromised and tax-related identity theft is suspected, the IRS recommends that consumers immediately contact the IRS Identity Protection Specialized Unit at 800-908-4490.
It also is recommended to respond immediately to any IRS notice and complete IRS Form 14039 Identity Theft Affidavit which is available online through IRS Publication 5027 Identity Theft Information for Taxpayers. It also is recommended to continue to pay your taxes and file your tax return, even if you must do so by paper.
Finally, remember that even if a false refund is claimed and issued in your name, identity scammers do not steal “your‘ refund. If you are legally entitled to a tax refund, being a verified victim of tax-related identity theft will not change that. Your refund may be delayed, but you will, eventually, get your refund.
REVISED 2019 FORM 1040
Using feedback from taxpayers and the tax professional community, IRS revised the Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, for the tax year 2019. Taxpayers will use fewer schedules to supplement the base Form 1040 as six schedules were consolidated into three numbered schedules.
In 2019, taxpayers who engaged in a transaction involving virtual currency will need to file Schedule 1, Additional Income and Adjustments To Income, according to the IRS. The Internal Revenue Code and regulations require taxpayers to maintain records that support the information provided on tax returns. Taxpayers should maintain, for example, records documenting receipts, sales, exchanges or other dispositions of virtual currency and the fair market value of the virtual currency.
NEW FORM 1040-SR FOR SENIORS AVAILABLE
While all taxpayers file Form 1040, taxpayers born before Jan. 2, 1955, have an additional option to use new Form 1040-SR, U.S. Tax Return for Seniors, according to the IRS. Taxpayers age 65 or older will have the option to use this new form — either filing electronically or mailing a paper return — when they file their 2019 federal income tax return in 2020. Form 1040-SR generally mirrors Form 1040.
The IRS said Form 1040-SR allows income reporting from certain other sources such as investment income, Social Security, and distributions from qualified retirement plans, annuities or similar deferred-payment arrangements to eligible taxpayers over age 65. Taxpayers 65 and older have the option to file Form 1040-SR whether they are working, not working or retired.
The Form 1040-SR includes a standard deduction chart listing the standard deduction amounts, including the extra standard deduction amount that taxpayers 65 and older qualify for, the IRS said. Eligible taxpayers 65 and older who plan to itemize deductions — instead of taking the standard deduction — will be able to file Form 1040-SR along with Schedule A, Itemized Deductions, when they file their 2019 tax return, according to the IRS.
The Form 1040 Instructions cover both Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR. Both forms use the same “building block‘ approach introduced last year that can be supplemented with additional schedules as needed. Taxpayers with straightforward tax situations will only need to file the Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR with no additional schedules.
Since nearly 90% of taxpayers now use tax software, the IRS expects the change to Form 1040 and the introduction of the Form 1040-SR and its schedules to be seamless for those who file electronically including those who are eligible to use IRS Free File, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program.
