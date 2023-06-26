PFAS health standards per agency EGLE (values for drinking water sources) • PFOS — 11 (parts per trillion) • PFOA — 66 • PFBS — 8,300 Michigan PFAS Action Response Team maximum contaminant level guidelines • PFOA — 8 • PFOS — 16 • PFNA — 6 • PFHxA — 400,000 • PFHxS — 51 • PFBS — 420 • GenX — 370 EPA (proposed) • PFOA — 4 • PFOS — 4 • EPA proposes to regulate PFNA, GenX Chemicals, PFHxS, and PFBS using a Hazard Index formula
CADILLAC — Biologists with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have confirmed what many have suspected for some time — that PFAS chemicals exist in area waterbodies, and in the fish that inhabit them.
EGLE last year tested the surface waters of lakes and rivers within the Muskegon River Watershed, including Lake Cadillac, Lake Mitchell, Lake Missaukee, the Clam River and the Hersey River, among others.
Results of the tests indicate varying concentrations of a number of different PFAS chemicals in each water body (see infobox).
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals used in hundreds of types of products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a large number of studies have examined possible relationships between levels of PFAS in blood and harmful health effects in people, including increased cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes, small decreases in infant birth weight, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
Geoff Rhodes, EGLE Water Resources Division toxicologist, said each PFAS chemical is unique, with some known to be harmful to humans and wildlife and others more benign.
While some of the most harmful PFAS chemicals were detected in local water bodies, Rhodes said they weren’t found in quantities that differed substantially from what also has been detected in about 70% of lakes and rivers throughout the state.
Rhodes said given the diffuse concentrations of PFAS in this region, it’s difficult to determine exactly their source, now or in the past.
“Source identification and differentiation is exceedingly difficult,” Rhodes wrote in an email about the findings. “At this point in time, it is unlikely that sources ... would be able to be definitively identified, as the cumulative impact of atmospheric deposition, non-point source pollution (from, for example, the incorporation of PFAS into consumer products), point source pollution, etc. cannot be separated.”
It should be noted that none of the local water bodies tested by EGLE are considered drinking water sources, Rhodes said.
EGLE has established drinking water quality values for PFOS, PFOA and PFBS chemicals and according to the results of last year’s testing, no area water bodies were found to contain concentrations that would likely have an adverse impact on a human being over a lifetime of exposure. Examples of exposure include drinking the surface water, consuming fish from the water body, and participating in water-related recreation activities.
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed stricter limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water but even under these guidelines, levels detected in area waterbodies fell underneath the threshold of potential harm, (see second infobox for health standards per agency)
One chemical that Rhodes said he was surprised to find in the Clam River was perfluorobutanesulfonamide (PFBSA).
PFBSA is relatively rare, Rhodes said, being detected in about 4% of tests they’ve conducted throughout the state. Rhodes said PFBSA is a newer chemical that is considered less toxic and harmful to the environment than older PFAS chemicals such as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). Because PFBSA is so new, and also because there are no known quantities considered harmful, EGLE has not yet set health quality standards for it. The same can be said for a number of other PFAS chemicals found in area water bodies.
In addition to testing surface waters, EGLE biologists last year also tested fish from Lake Cadillac, Lake Mitchell and in May, they tested fish in the Clam River.
EGLE Aquatic Biology Specialist Brandon Armstrong said they pulled 10 bluegills out of both Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac to test for PFOS, in addition to brook trout and white suckers from the Clam River. Armstrong said among all the PFAS chemicals, PFOS is the one found in most fish, (about 90%).
While the test results from the Clam River are still pending, preliminary results from Lake Cadillac bluegill show a PFOS range of 8.8 to 64.4 parts per billion, with the average being 35.3.
In Lake Mitchell, results show a PFOS range of 4.8 to 33.6 parts per billion, with the average being 18.
Armstrong said the wide range of PFAS concentrations detected in fish from both lakes makes it difficult to compare them directly to other fish tested in the state, although he added that there were fish in other areas (such as Clarks Marsh, in Oscoda County), that tested as high as 10,000 parts per billion.
In the coming months, Armstrong said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be analyzing the fish data to determine if new advisories should be issued, warning people to limit the number of fish they consume out of a given body of water.
“PFOS levels in fish in Michigan vary widely from waterbody to waterbody, so it is difficult to make a general comparison,” MDHHS Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin told the Cadillac News.
“Some fish samples from other waterbodies have had non-detectable levels of PFOS, while others have had much higher levels, in the hundreds or thousands of parts per billion.
“MDHHS will be reviewing the data for these fish to determine appropriate consumption guidelines. This includes a review of PFOS concentrations as well as other chemicals that were measured, including mercury, before assigning a consumption guideline that is protective against all measured chemicals.”
Until that review is complete, Sutfin said MDHHS recommends following the statewide safe fish guidelines for bluegill and sunfish from Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell, which is eight servings per month.
While the PFAS surface water results from this region didn’t throw up any red flags for biologists, MDHHS still urges people to avoid exposure at any concentration.
One sign of potential PFAS contamination is foam.
According to MDHHS, PFAS-containing foam tends to be bright white in color, lightweight and may pile up along shores or blow onto beaches. Natural foam without PFAS is usually off-white and/or brown in color, often has an earthy or fishy scent, and tends to pile up in bays, eddies or at river barriers such as dams.
If you do come in contact with foam, MDHHS recommends that you rinse off or bathe as soon as possible. This is especially true if the waterbody has suspected PFAS contamination. Coming into contact with foam without rinsing off or bathing can lead to accidentally swallowing foam or foam residue.
An MDHHS evaluation suggests young children who come into contact with PFAS-containing foam for a few hours a day may be more at risk of negative health effects.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also recommends that people do not allow their animals to come into contact or swallow foam on waterbodies. If animals do come in contact with foam, they should be rinsed off and bathed with fresh water as foam can build up in animal fur. Animal owners with questions related to animals and foam ingestion should contact their veterinarian.
Rhodes said EGLE intends to conduct additional PFAS testing along the Muskegon River Watershed, potentially including local waterbodies.
PFAS chemicals found in local waterbodies: Lake Cadillac (all values in parts per trillion) • PFBA — 5.8 • PFOA — 2.3 • PFPeA — 2.5 Lake Mitchell • PFBA — 5.6 • PFPeA — 3 Clam River near CASA fields parking lot • PFBS — 16 • PFBA — 5.2 • PFBSA — 22 • PFHxA — 5.9 • PFHxS — 2.4 • PFOA — 3.2 • PFPeA — 3.2 Clam River near Dickerson Road in Missaukee County • PFBS — 2.7 Clam River near West Blue Road in Missaukee County • PFBS — 3.3 • PFBSA — 2 Clam River near 34 ½ Road in Haring Township • PFBS — 16 • PFBA — 4.8 • PFBSA — 8.6 • PFHxA — 7.1 • PFHxS — 2.1 • PFOA — 3.1 • PFPeA — 4.1 Lake Missaukee • PFOA — 2.2 For all other PFAS chemicals tested for in local lakes, either nothing was detected, or the analyte was detected in such small quantities that estimations were used. Additional local waterbodies tested included the Hersey River near Craft Road in Osceola County and the Clam River near Haskel Lake Road near Marion. In both these locations, either no analytes were detected, or their amount was estimated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.