A $5 million grant program announced recently by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks to aid local governments in attracting and training first responders.
The program, First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, is aimed at assisting local governments with recruiting and training first responders. The press release defined first responders as police officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics and the local unit of government corrections officers.
“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Whitmer said in the press release.
“We have to work together to put them first. We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation (of) these real-life community heroes today, so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”
With the announcement of the grant program, Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge said it was a step in the right direction to remedy some of the issues regarding staffing for EMS.
“Unfortunately, those issues have been neglected for many years prior to me getting into the field,” Sogge said. “And it’s reached its boiling point and is starting to spill over and impact communities.”
As part of the program, all Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties, or fire authorities are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $100,000 related to first responder training and recruitment. According to the release, the purpose of the program is to support local governments by expanding recruitment, improving training, and providing additional professional development and support to first responders.
Although agencies like Missaukee County EMS are looking to utilize the funding, the monies are too little, too late for the Buckley Fire Department.
On Jan. 1, a Facebook post on the Buckley Fire Department’s page stated EMS service would not be provided effective 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The post said the elimination of the EMS service in Buckley was due to a lack of funding to provide staffing to offset the shortage of volunteers. The post also said the department was not providing the appropriate service for the tax dollars collected.
Buckley Fire Chief Mike Guernsey said on 22% of the EMS runs by his department didn’t send a fully staffed ambulance. He said it is state regulation that two trained personnel must respond to the first call.
“If you look at the agency as a business, we didn’t provide service 22% of the time. I don’t know any business that could stay open when they are only covering 78% of what they say they can,” Guernsey said. “How can you convince a resident to give millage money when there is a chance a quarter of the time we can’t send a truck?”
As for Whitmer’s recently announced grant program, Guernsey said he needs staffing and that grant doesn’t address that need. He said there is no one locally that wants to do this, let alone for hardly any pay.
“Gone are the days where there are people willing to volunteer for fire or EMS because they want to take care of their friends, family and neighbors,” he said. “Small towns are growing, the needs are growing, and training is becoming more time-consuming.”
Guernsey agreed staffing has been an ongoing problem for years. He said when full-time and career-minded agencies are having problems attracting people to work, how can a volunteer organization that pays minimally going to survive?
He also said when he first became chief of the department he approached surrounding townships about needing to address staffing issues.
That was 2011. Guernsey said he again approached them in 2016 and in 2019 he approached them with a business planning proposal that included a budget.
The plan was to combine Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships with the Villages of Mesick and Buckley to form an authority. Because Buckley Fire Department is contracted to offer services to Mayfield and Grant Townships in Grand Traverse County, so Guernsey said they would have been part of the fire and EMS authority.
Each time no action was taken and on Jan. 1 EMS services were discontinued.
For Missaukee County EMS, Sogge said the grant program would help them launch an education program to grow providers within the department.
“We’re hoping that we can look into it, maybe tap into it to get our education stuff up and running, so we can teach the EMT basic, the MFR advanced, EMT instructor coordinator,” Sogge said. “And then later on down the road, work towards teaching paramedic, but the whole goal for that is to grow our own providers here in this county.”
According to the release, communities must include the purpose of their program and demonstrate how budgeted costs relate to the recruitment or training of first responders.
Applications for the grant program are due by Feb. 15 and will be selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury.
With the deadline a month away, Sogge said he believes the program will help EMS and plans to look into it.
“The next step is really digging into it, seeing what the fine details of this program are, and seeing how we go about applying for it,” Sogge said.
While EMS is no longer part of the Buckley Fire Department, Guernsey said fire services will continue. If things don’t change for the fire department, however, Guernsey said it could be a similar outcome.
“You can only tax residents so much. If you can’t get millage money, what do we do,” he said. “That is why we were looking at combining those agencies.”
A township-based committee was formed by Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships, but there hasn’t been any definitive action taken, according to Guernsey.
