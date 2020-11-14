CADILLAC — New emphasis is being placed on the workplace as a potential source of COVID-19 infection in Michigan.
Last week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned that employers that have non-compliant or non-existant remote work policies might face fines.
MIOSHA can fine employers up to $7,000 for "failing to produce a remote-work policy or if the employer's preparedness and response plan is non-compliant," Whitmer said in a press conference on Thursday.
Friday morning, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations to employers.
The guidelines stressed the importance of remote work, mask-wearing, physicl distancing, daily screenings and cooperation with the local health departments.
Local businesses are eager to comply, two area Chamber of Commerces told the Cadillac News.
The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce described membership's attitude towards MDHHS as "positive" in part because businesses want to stay open. Nobody wants to close down again.
In Lake City, the chamber's executive director told the Cadillac News that the community has been very supportive of local businesses.
Meanwhile, businesses are adapting.
"Every change or every direction or every restriction we get hit, they just adapt and they make the changes necessary," said Michelle Reichert, executive director of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Restaurants are getting creative, from adding windows for take-out or taking advantage of the warm weather for outdoor dining.
Restaurants with dine-in service recently had to start taking down names and contact information for people who ate at the restaurant, in case of an outbreak. The contact information makes it easier to conduct contact tracing.
The Lake City Taphouse turned it into an opportunity for their customers, by entering the names into a fishbowl, Reichert noted.
"They offered a weekly drawing to kick back to the patrons for doing this," she said.
COVID-19 cases have continued climbing in recent weeks.
“Given the available data and concerning increase in COVID-19 cases, employers have a crucial role to play in ensuring employees who must come to work are operating in a safe environment,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Employers should adopt practices to make workplaces as safe as possible and work should be completed remotely unless it is strictly necessary for an employee to be in person to complete their job duties.‘
