State law complicates perception of recycling millage

LAKE CITY — Surprising language on a ballot proposal that would provide a millage for Missaukee County's recycling center is causing some confusion.
The 0.25 millage would provide a stable source of funding and keep the doors open for the recycling center after the federal government rejected a grant application that has historically been awarded to the county.
But millages in Michigan are vulnerable to tax capture from downtown development authorities (DDA).
It's a matter of state law. All millages, other than those that are for school or libraries, can be captured by development authorities that have adopted a tax capture mechanism.
In Missaukee County, that means McBain's DDA/Tax Increment Finance Authority can grab a portion of the recycling millage collected within the authority's boundaries. That's true for existing millages, such as the one the conservation district gets and the one the commission on aging gets.
The tax capture would take about 1.5% of the recycling millage, estimated Sherry Blaszak, manager of the Missaukee Conservation District, which runs the recycling center on behalf of the county.
Lake City's DDA does not have an active tax capture.
Another part of the ballot language is also causing people to speak against the ballot proposal on social media and through letters to the editor.
The ballot proposal reads: "a portion may be disbursed to the Cities of McBain and Lake City to provide curbside recycling under contract with the County."
People have been interpreting that to mean that the millage would provide curbside recycling to the cities but not to the rest of the county.
However, Lake City and McBain already have curbside recycling.
The goal, according to Blaszak, would be to avoid charging Lake City and McBain residents twice for recycling. The county and cities would work out a deal, Blaszak said. The exact terms are still to be determined.
The recycling center is due to run out of funds this fall without a millage. If that happens, the recycling center may close.
