State looking for your thoughts on housing

CADILLAC — Whether you own your home or rent or aspire to own or rent a home, you probably have opinions on housing in Michigan.
The state wants to hear those opinions.
There are just a couple days left in the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and its Statewide Housing Plan Partner Advisory Council's housing survey.
It's the agency's first survey intended to identify housing issues with the goal of improving housing in Michigan for years to come.
"When we understand the barriers that individuals and families face in housing it becomes a lot easier to remove them and build a stronger foundation for the future," said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, upon the survey's launch in March. "I'm thrilled to see MSHDA working with partners and the public to develop a long-term statewide housing strategy that considers and delivers stability and opportunity for Michiganders."
Here in Northern Michigan, Yarrow Brown, executive director of Housing North, said it's a good idea for people in the region to complete the survey.
"We need to be represented," Brown said. "They need to know about the barriers to housing and the struggles people face in Northwest Michigan."
Housing North is governed by a ten-county Board of Directors that represents business; philanthropy; local, county, and tribal government; workforce development; and housing agencies. The group's goal is to overcome the communications, policy, and financial barriers that stand in the way of housing solutions.
"We're just excited that they're doing the survey, and to be a part of a statewide housing plan. Our focus is just in the 10 counties of Northwest Michigan," Brown explained. "We're just really trying to advocate as much as possible for anything on the state level that could help with housing in Northwest Michigan."
Brown said that housing projects in the region sometimes don't get the state support that downstate projects do because fewer people live here.
"I think anybody in our 10-county region that can fill this out will just help keep the awareness there and represents sort of what is going on in our 10-county region," Brown said.
Housing North's 10 counties are Wexford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Charlevoix, Missaukee, Benzie, Antrim, Kalkaska and Manistee.
"We and our partners in this effort agree everyone deserves a safe, quality, and affordable place to live in a community of their choice," said Gary Heidel, MSHDA acting executive director. "We also know we alone cannot fix longstanding barriers to equal housing opportunity. Before we dive into this critical work, it is essential that we learn from the public. Working together, with a statewide, data-driven approach, we will identify and provide a path to overcoming our housing challenges."
The survey is confidential and takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can complete the survey and learn more about it by visiting Michigan.gov/housingplan. The survey ends April 11.
