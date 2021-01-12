CADILLAC — If you're old enough, starting on Monday in Michigan, you were eligible to get vaccinated no matter your job description or living arrangements.
In Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, people age 65 or older can receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Spectrum Health announced on Monday that they'd started doing just that, though not at a clinic within the Cadillac News coverage area.
Central Michigan District Health Department, the health department with jurisdiction in Osceola County, said on Monday that are still vaccinating people in the 1A priority group (that includes health care workers and long-term care residents) and was beginning to vaccinate people in the 1B priority group.
But if there's not enough vaccine, not everyone can get shots.
Central Michigan District Health Department said Monday that the department anticipates running out of vaccine this week and that some vaccine clinics may be canceled or rescheduled.
"If you or your business is in one of the priority groups to be vaccinated soon, you may sign up to be contacted at our website at www.cmdhd.org. We will contact you via email when we have information on clinics. Please be patient with us, as the vaccine is in high demand and we are working as quickly as we can. We will release updates on our website, emails, and the local media as more information becomes available," the department said in a news release Monday.
On Saturday, District Health Department No. 10, which serves 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, announced that the department had vaccinated 1,400 people on Friday alone (196 in Wexford, 69 in Missaukee, 50 in Lake).
DHD No. 10 said it was operating vaccine clinics on Monday and had clinics scheduled through Saturday.
The health departments and Spectrum are both reminding everybody that the clinics are available by appointment only—they don't want you physically showing up to clinics and attempting to get in line for the vaccine.
"What's important to realize is we cannot order more vaccine than we are able to push out through vaccine clinics. And we cannot schedule appointments if we do not have enough vaccine. We also must administer every vaccine in a vial once opened or they will spoil, so if a clinic only has three people registered, we may not be able to host it. We will be making adjustments frequently along the way while vaccine supply is limited,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10.
The health departments don't always get as much vaccine as they request. Last week, DHD No. 10 requested 3,900 doses but soon learned they'd only get 975. But demand for the vaccine was much higher, with 7,000 people trying to schedule vaccine appointments during a 14-hour period after the Electronic Scheduling Form launched on Thursday.
When DHD No. 10 learned how few vaccines they'd receive compared to how many people wanted it, the department shut down scheduling until they could receive enough vaccine to accommodate those who already scheduled. DHD No. 10 said they we were able to secure enough vaccine from regional partners to accommodate most of the individuals who scheduled, though some were rescheduled or canceled.
“Until the vaccine supply is more readily available, there may continue to be shifts, adjustments, cancellations, and reschedules in the foreseeable future. We will have to make last-minute changes and all our plans may go out the window, but please know we are doing everything humanly possible to get this vaccine out to those in the priority groups and then to anyone who wants it. We ask for continued patience as we work through this challenging and important effort,‘ stated Hughes.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose over the weekend by more than 60 in counties within the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford County had 29 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 1,062. Missaukee County added 17 new cases for a pandemic total of 530. Lake County added seven and reached 303. Osceola County added at least eight and reached 807. There were no new local deaths over the weekend, though state deaths reached 13,401. Statewide cases reached 523,618.
