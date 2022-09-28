EVART — The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday approved a financing resolution related to the construction of a major potash and salt production facility in Osceola County.
According to a memorandum provided to the Cadillac News by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, MEDC staff found that the Michigan Potash Company project “meets the requirements for an Inducement Resolution in the amount of $225,000,000.”
The memorandum states that Citigroup Global Markets Inc. has indicated an interest in supporting the $225 million bond as an underwriter.
The Cadillac News reached out to Aric Glasser, chief sustainability officer with Michigan Potash, and a spokesperson for Michigan Potash on Tuesday to find out what the MEDC inducement resolution will mean for the project moving forward, but did not hear back by press time.
Michigan Potash sought financing in connection with the company’s construction of a potash and salt production plant and processing facility and corresponding infrastructure in Evart Township, with reserves and operations in Osceola and Mecosta counties.
“This facility will be used for the extraction of the reserve of potash (potassium chloride) and salt (sodium chloride) co-product by solution extraction from approximately 8,000 feet below surface in a water cycling process,” the MEDC document reads.
Potash is potassium, and is one of three critical fertilizer minerals that all crops must have. Michigan Potash has indicated that it is anticipated they will be able to supply most of Michigan’s potassium fertilizer needs, plus surrounding states.
“This project has the potential to replace potash imports into Michigan,” the MEDC memorandum states.
The facility also will have the ability to produce 1 million tons of salt per year, of which Michigan Potash expects half to be exported to surrounding states and sold for food preservation, water treatment, animal feeds, chemical process inputs and de-icing.
The project will consist of a wellfield for the potash solution mining, brine water disposal and source water gathering, a production plant that will extract high quality sodium chloride and potassium chloride salts, and a processing facility that will convert the sodium and potassium salts into market ready product. The facilities to be financed with private activity bonds will include facilities for the collection, storage, conveyance and disposal of industrial wastewater (sewage) and solid waste realized as part of the solution mining and product manufacturing processes.
Late last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approved an air permit request for the Denver-based company. At that time, Glasser said with the EGLE permit approved, they were “truly shovel ready” and expected to begin constructing the estimated $1 billion facility in spring 2022.
In May, Glasser told the Cadillac News via email that they were still working to secure financing to build the facility. Glasser said that he was reluctant to give a prediction on when work on the facility would begin but added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shined a spotlight on the project and the natural resource of potash.
“In that respect, it has given our financing process a little more tailwind with investors and with government,” Glasser said in May.
Construction of the facility is planned on 100 acres of land near Chippewa Lake in southern Osceola County.
Glasser has said that based on their expertise in the industry, as well as a third party analysis, they’ve determined that the potash in Evart Township is coming from the “highest grade ore on the planet,” with enough in the ground to sustain plant operations for the next 150 years.
As of last year, Glasser said about 20% of the potash used in the U.S. was imported from Russia and Belarus. Once the Evart Township plant is up and running, Glasser said it will produce enough potash to significantly lessen the country’s reliance on those imports.
During the building process, which is expected to take three years, Michigan Potash has stated that 300 union construction jobs will be created and over the course of the next three years, the company plans to hire 129 employees at an average wage of $29 an hour.
