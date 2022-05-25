LAKE CITY — As far as state Rep. Daire Rendon is concerned, there is nothing illegal or unethical about asking a question.
Rendon, R-Lake City, told the Cadillac News that it’s true that she contacted clerks in Northern Michigan, including Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, about accessing vote tabulator machines following the 2020 general election.
“I asked if people would be open to having someone look at them,” said Rendon, who added that her intention was to have experts verify the results to ensure they weren’t tampered with or altered in any way.
“There’s no harm in asking a question,” Rendon said. “I’ve never seen anything in the law that says you can’t ... at least there didn’t used to be.”
In February, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that she asked the Attorney General and State Police to investigate reports her office received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.
Unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that render them unusable in future elections, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
“Protecting the integrity and security of our elections, especially from those who use lies and misinformation to deceive Michigan voters, is a critical component of defending democracy in this moment,” said Benson. “Michigan law is clear about the security threats that emerge when anyone gains unauthorized access to our election machines or technology, and I will have no tolerance for those who seek to illegally tamper with our voting equipment.”
At least one unnamed third party allegedly gained inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives used in Richfield Township and Roscommon County, which could require the equipment to be replaced at taxpayer expense.
Officials have declined to say at this time whether or not Rendon is a person of interest in their investigation.
When asked if she was being questioned by investigators about the issue, Rendon said she hasn’t been made aware of it. She added that she doesn’t believe she did anything wrong, since she wasn’t given access to any of the machines she asked about.
“I’ve never touched a voting machine,” said Rendon, who represents the 103rd District, which is comprised of Missaukee, Roscommon, Crawford, Kalkaska and Ogemaw counties.
Nielsen said she did not know if Rendon did or didn’t reach out to any local clerks but confirmed she called her directly sometime after the November election in 2020 to see if access to the machines could be granted. Nielsen said it wasn’t possible and that was the end of the conversation.
“I had a reporter reach out (on May 20) and asked if she contacted me, and I said, ‘yes, she did inquire.’ But again, the answer was access is not possible,” Nielsen said.
Rendon has been outspoken in her belief that the election results in Michigan were rigged in favor of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Rendon has maintained this belief despite a GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion that citizens should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “true results,” and that inaccuracies in the initial vote tally were caused by human error.
In June 2020, Rendon issued a press release stating that, “Many Michigan voters believe that the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion was formed without a proper investigation, and so I encourage attorneys in Michigan and beyond to pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.”
Rendon told the Cadillac News that around this time she was contacted by a pair of IT experts who completed an assessment of the committee’s report and found discrepancies. She said they also found evidence that Antrim County machines contained internal modems and that data from the machines was being sent to outside IP addresses.
Based on these alleged findings, Rendon announced she was in “receipt of evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election,” although she added later that she was not personally in possession of the evidence and wouldn’t know how to decipher it, even if she was.
While she couldn’t recall for certain, Rendon said the requests she made to clerks asking for access to voting tabulators likely had something to do with the investigation being conducted by the individuals who contacted her last year.
She added that she wasn’t necessarily concerned that the election results would be skewed in the 103rd District but was interested in finding out if evidence of voter fraud could be detected in the machines and linked to other cases, particularly in Antrim County.
According to a press release issued by the Secretary of State’s office, claims of election fraud in Antrim County have been disproven beyond a shadow of a doubt:
“In December of 2020 a third party also accessed the Dominion vote tabulators in Antrim County following a court order, and then used the data it found to generate a report falsely claiming election fraud. The report was thoroughly debunked by multiple election experts, but not before it was cited as the reason for the federal government to seize tabulation machines in a draft executive order of former president Donald Trump. Another submission in the same case in Antrim County claimed to include an image from an Elections System and Software tabulator, the vendor that provides tabulators to all Roscommon County jurisdictions.”
Now, almost a year after her announcement of being in receipt of evidence proving election fraud, Rendon said the data still has not been released.
“No one has brought it up in a court of law,” Rendon said. “We have to get someone to hear the case.”
When asked if she understood why people might be uncomfortable with a third party attempting to gain access to vote tabulators — with the implication being that they may be able to alter the results in some way — Rendon said she couldn’t see how anyone could come to that conclusion in her case, since she isn’t an IT expert with knowledge on how to perform such an operation.
“I’m not a cyber engineer,” said Rendon, who added that it’s a moot point anyway, since the election results were already collected and finalized at that time and to change them would be pointless.
Rendon also contends that the public should have full access to the tabulators to ensure the election results were completely legitimate; as it is now, Rendon said many people in her district feel their votes weren’t counted and are disillusioned with the democratic process and may not vote in future elections.
“I wish the AG had looked into what happened in the 2020 election with the same zeal as she’s looking at those who are trying to find out what happened,” Rendon said. “We’re living in a time of ‘don’t look behind the curtain.’ Elections are supposed to be constitutionally protected. People should know their vote is protected and their vote is right Those machines should be able to be looked at by the voters.”
Cadillac News reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.