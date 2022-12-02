CADILLAC — The sewer system around Lake Mitchell has been in need of upgrades for some time, and recently, the state of Michigan stepped in to ensure that this work is done sooner rather than later.
In September, the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority entered into an Administrative Consent Order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The order outlines what improvements need to be made to the system and when those improvements need to be made.
Donal Brady, environmental engineer for the EGLE Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office, said in his estimation, the order was a necessary step to address “a big problem” that has been years in the making.
Brady said the problems with the system stem primarily from its age and the fact that upgrades were not completed in the 35 years prior to the LMSA taking it over in 2015.
“The consent order does not mean EGLE has lost faith in the LMSA board, system operators, or system engineers,” Brady wrote in a letter to system users about the consent order this summer, when it was still in its draft form. “On the contrary, EGLE believes the LMSA board, the operators, and engineers should be commended for the work they have completed to address the sewer system condition. The system condition should have been addressed prior to when the LMSA took over the system and the LMSA is trying to make up for lost time. Significant additional work is still needed.”
As a result of outdated infrastructure, Brady said the LMSA has had numerous sanitary sewer overflows in recent years, which is one of the factors that compelled him to look into implementing a consent order.
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties. Upon approval of the order in September, LMSA was invoiced $3,270 for “Enforcement cost” and $1,500 for a “Civil fine,” although Brady said no additional fines have been imposed by the state since then.
Brady said the consent order should not significantly increase LMSA costs and that the verbiage in the consent order regarding future fines and penalties is standard EGLE consent order verbiage.
“This verbiage is typically relevant when a regulated party does not make a good faith effort to comply with a consent order,” Brady wrote. “EGLE expects the LMSA will make a good faith effort to comply with the consent order.”
In other words, Brady said he doesn’t anticipate additional fines or penalties will be levied on the LMSA.
That isn’t to say, however, that user rates won’t increase as a result of the work that will be done to the system in accordance with the consent order.
The LMSA has been approved for a loan of up to $9.3 million by the United States Department of Agriculture to replace grinder pumps and lift stations throughout the system, in addition to other upgrades.
According to a Baker Tilly cash flow analysis, in order to pay for the project, user rates will have to be increased incrementally over the next several years, reaching an estimated $125.82 a month by 2027-2028.
That’s a big bill, especially considering that before the LMSA was formed in 2015, users paid a little over $20 a month, although rates have been raised significantly in the years since then, and currently are at $94 a month.
In response to rising rates, a group of users called the Lake Mitchell Property Owners, Incorporated has been asking questions about how the system is operated.
Among the questions the group has asked is how the LMSA operators determine the cost of various system improvements and if more affordable options are worth pursuing.
Another concern brought up by the property owners group is the makeup of the LMSA board and the fact that only two of the members can be users of the system. The five-person LMSA board is comprised of the supervisors of Cherry Grove, Selma and Clam Lake townships, in addition to two other members appointed by the township boards in Cherry Grove and Selma.
“... none of the other individuals are financially impacted by the decisions they make while their decisions affect not only our cost of ownership of our property but also the value of the property itself,” reads a statement issued by the group in 2020.
“We believe that the Lake Mitchell Sewer Board should consist of lake property owners. We have many professional people that live on this lake. Given the chance, we believe the property owners should be able to make the decisions with eyes wide open and fairly representing the users of the system.”
The group also points out that LMSA’s rates are among the highest in the state and will be even higher once the rates are increased to pay for the upgrades to the system.
Brady said given how unique the sewer system around Lake Mitchell is, it is impossible to compare it, apples to apples, with any other system.
Despite serving a relatively small number of users — around 2,300 people — the system is very complex, comprised of 205 grinder stations, nine pump stations, more than eight miles of force main and station discharge piping, and over one mile of gravity sewer. Each of the grinder stations handles the sewage of about four homes each. Sewage from homes enters the grinder stations in the first step of a process eventually leading to the Cadillac Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Given the small number of users, Brady said the cost of maintaining the system can’t be spread out as much as other systems, such as Cadillac’s, for example, which serves around 11,000 people.
Brady said another unique aspect of the system that also contributes to higher costs is the fact that LMSA owns and maintains all of the grinder stations. In other systems, Brady said it’s more common for individual homeowners to own and maintain their own grinder stations, which would be prohibitively expensive for those living around Lake Mitchell (tens of thousands in up-front installation costs plus ongoing equipment maintenance and replacement expenses).
The biggest factor contributing to rate increases in the last several years, however, is inadequate incremental raises during the majority of time the system has been in existence. Brady said until recently, they weren’t charging enough to set aside money for necessary updates to the system.
While the LMSA is unique in how it operates, Brady said its age and deteriorating condition are not uncommon among sewer systems throughout Michigan, which is why the state will be phasing in new permitting standards related to these types of systems. Brady said one of the benefits of the consent order is that it will put the LMSA into compliance with permitting standards it eventually will have to meet anyway.
The Lake Mitchell Property Owners members are in the process of seeking funding from the state to complete upgrades to the system, which they ultimately view as necessary in order to protect the water quality of Lake Mitchell and the surrounding communities.
“The property owners served by the system are expected to pay for this upgrade through increasing fees and frankly cannot afford it,” reads a script the group has drafted to be sent to legislators by LMSA users. “Also if this upgrade is paid for strictly out of user fees, this places the burden for clean water enjoyed by everyone on just the property owners around the lake which seems inappropriate and unfair. This is why we are reaching out to you and other state legislators to begin the process of securing funding from the monies that have been awarded via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to the State of Michigan.”
LMSA Project Manager Sheila Hill said the wastewater collection system rehabilitation project went out for bid, however no bids were received by the Nov. 10 deadline. She said the project will go out for bid again within the next week or two and is hopeful that work will begin this spring.
Hill said bids may come in higher than initial estimates from three years ago, in which case the LMSA could review the scope of the work or possibly request additional funding.
Brady said rising material and labor costs from inflation, in addition to contractors already being inundated with work, make it a particularly challenging time to begin a project such as this but at this point, he believes it is something that must be done.
“A lot of work is needed to address the problem,” Brady said. “I don’t feel they had time to wait.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.