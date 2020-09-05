State to start posting confirmed COVID cases in schools

Later this month, the state will start posting information online about confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan's public school system.
The sharing of information is welcomed, but some school districts are concerned the state's definition of "outbreak" could cause panic within their school communities.
Bridge Magazine recently published an article indicating on Sept. 14 the state will list the name and location of the K-12 school and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at that school. It would be similar to how the state is reporting cases at nursing home facilities.
The article also stated that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lyn Sutfin said details were still being hammered out as officials finalized processes to pass the information from the state’s schools and local health departments to the state.
The state considers a COVID-19 “outbreak‘ as two or more cases. The Bridge article reported Sutfin said it also has to include a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.
District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said although that definition is used by the state, he is not sure if that will be utilized when describing cases associated at schools. Hughes, however, said that should be determined in the coming days.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said it is his understanding when a case is confirmed, the district would continue to consult with the health department regarding a course of action. He also said he doesn't agree with the use of the word outbreak especially if there are only two students and/or staff that are confirmed to have COVID-19.
"An outbreak at the school makes it sound like there are clusters within the school. If you have two, you may not have a cluster. It may not be related at all," he said. "We only see kids for not more than seven hours and the rest of the day they are living their lives out and about. Our safeguards are in place but they are not 24/7 safeguards."
Morrow also said if the word outbreak is used when there are only two confirmed cases at a school, it could do more harm than good. His concern is it could create panic.
Although he has those concerns, Morrow said he doesn't want people to confuse that with him not wanting to share the information with his families. He said if anything, parents, and families will know about confirmed cases before them being posted on the state website and database.
"If we have COVID cases, we will be as transparent as we can be. We don't want to be in the position where it appears we are trying to hold back information from the public," he said. "We don't have an issue with it being posted on the website. We will inform parents before it appears there so it won't be a surprise."
In the Bridge article Sutfin cautioned that the absence of a school name from the list doesn’t mean parents, students and staff should let down their guard in following COVID-19 safety protocols. She also told Bridge a school’s listing doesn't assign any fault for a virus outbreak.
