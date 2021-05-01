CADILLAC – State data showed three new COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday for residents of Wexford County.
Health department-verified COVID-19 deaths on Thursday were at 32; the department's dashboard was not updated at last check Friday but state data showed three new COVID-19 deaths for a pandemic total of 35 in Wexford County.
Though the rate of new cases has been slowing over the past couple of weeks, deaths tend to follow surges in cases, and the most recent surge was worse than previous COVID-19 surges in the pandemic.
But vaccination efforts reached a major milestone this week, with the state's coverage metrics on the vaccine dashboard showing 50% of Michiganders 16 and older have initiated vaccination; though leaders had said earlier in the week that the state had reached 50%, the state's coverage metrics on the dashboard didn't show that number until Friday. However, the dashboard numbers can be a couple of days off because providers have a day to upload vaccination data to the state's vaccine database and the dashboard's data tends to be a day behind.
Friday's COVID-19 numbers showed the following locally:
Wexford County
Wexford County added four new cases for a pandemic total of 2,389 cases; the three new deaths took the county's pandemic total to 35.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11% for teens 18 to 19; 15% for people in their 20s; 23.1% for people in their 30s; 31.2% for people in their 40s; 43.9% for people 50 to 64; 67.1% for people 65 to 74 and 69.9% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 39.1%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had four new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,180. Deaths held at 15.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.3% for teens 18 to 19; 11.4% for people in their 20s; 19.6% for people in their 30s; 23.2% for people in their 40s; 42.% for people 50 to 64; 67.7% for people 65 to 74 and 69.5% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 37.1%.
Lake County
Lake County also had four new COVID-19 cases and reached a pandemic total of 542. Deaths held at 13.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 2.9% for teens 18 to 19; 7% for people in their 20s; 11.8% for people in their 30s; 16.7%% for people in their 40s; 34.9% for people 50 to 64; 50.3% for people 65 to 74 and52.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 32.2%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by 12 for a pandemic total of 1,545, according to state data. Deaths held at 27.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 6.4% for teens 18 to 19; 8.7% for people in their 20s; 12.8% for people in their 30s; 17.6% for people in their 40s; 34.1% for people 50 to 64; 55.5% for people 65 to 74 and 57.9% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 29.9%.
Statewide cases reached 840,954 and deaths reached 17,611. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 50% and the completion rate was 38.0%.
This week the CDC offered additional guidelines on behavior that may be considered safer post-vaccination.
According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:
Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
Visit with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
Participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.
Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.
Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings.
Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic.
Refrain from routine screening testing if asymptomatic and feasible.
The CDC said for now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:
Take precautions in indoor public settings like wearing a well-fitted mask.
Wear well-fitted masks when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
Wear well-fitted masks when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people from multiple households.
Avoid indoor large-sized in-person gatherings.
Get tested and stay home (away from others) if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
